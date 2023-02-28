^

Heartbreaker on home front

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
February 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Justin Brownlee flies high as Gilas lead gun.
Russell Palma

BOCAUE, Philippines — Tit for tat.

Giving Gilas Pilipinas a dose of its own medicine, Jordan handed the Filipinos a heartbreaker at home via a 91-90 defeat in the final game of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers last night at the Philippine Arena.

The visiting Falcons sent the Filipinos into a 25-point hole then held off the latter’s spirited fightback towards the finish to achieve payback for their 75-66 setback in the previous window three months ago in Amman.

Dar Tucker fired 22 points with 12 rebounds while Freddy Ibrahim shot 19 as Jordan drew level with the Philippines at 6-4 in the final standings of Group E and spoiled Justin Brownlee’s monstrous 41-point, 12-rebound effort.

“We wanted to win the game. Jordan played well in the first half, we played great in the second half but we went short,” said Brownlee. “Credit to Jordan, when we made our run, they stood their ground.”

Brownlee rifled in 17 in the third quarter to spearhead a 23-10 exchange that put the home side to within six, 70-64, to the delight of the good-sized home crowd.

Through roaring cheers, Brownlee and Co. kept pressing on and caught up with the Falcons at 88-all on Jamie Malonzo’s dunk, with the chance to even steal it.

Ibrahim put Jordan back on top with his technical free throw then Caden Chudri Alnajdawi made it a more comfortable 91-88 lead with his jam.

The Philippines pulled back to within one on Brownlee’s jumper but bungled golden opportunities to convert the go-ahead as Scottie Thompson flubbed his two charities and Ray Parks missed the mark at  the buzzer.

It was an all-Jordan show in the first half as the visitors knocked down a dozen three-pointers against a home crew that suddenly misfired after their sizzler in the 107-96 win over Lebanon last Friday and lacking in defensive spunk.

Ibrahim and Tucker were the main triggers of Jordan’s red-hot start that silenced the Pinoy audience in the early goings.

Ibrahim fired 11 while Tucker shot eight in the first quarter as they created a wide separation, 33-14.

The Middle East squad continued the bombardment in the second period as six more three-pointers propelled them to a high 24-point lead.

Then the Filipinos cranked it up defensively to make it a fight to the finish.

