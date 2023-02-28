^

Sports

Yulo snares parralel bars bronze

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
February 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Yulo snares parralel bars bronze
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes during the Men's Parallel Bars final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 6, 2022.
PAUL ELLIS / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time world champ Caloy Yulo averted a shutout in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series kickoff leg with a bronze medal in parallel bars in Cottbus, Germany.

Yulo, who topped the qualifying round with 14.933, had 15.166 in the final, which was good for the bronze.

Ukrainian Illia Kovtun took the gold with 15.366 while Italian Matteo Levantesi the silver with 15.266.

The podium finish averted a shutout for the 2019 Stuttgart floor exercise gold winner and 2021 Kitakyushu vault champ.

Philippine officials said the bronze isn’t bad for someone who had little preparation.

They expect the 23-year-old force of nature to bounce back strong in the ensuing editions including in Doha, Qatar – an event starting today.

“We will improve in Doha as Caloy had very little training in his two-week stay in the Philippines,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion Norton told The STAR.

Another Filipino, Juancho Miguel Besana, who was fourth in the qualifier with 14.433, finished eighth in the vault finals with 13.483 in an event topped by reigning world champion Artur Davtyan of Israel, who blew away the field with 15.133.

CALOY YULO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao in, Oftana out in Gilas 12 vs Jordan

Quiambao in, Oftana out in Gilas 12 vs Jordan

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
La Salle standout Kevin Quiambao made the final cut as TNT's Calvin Oftana was replaced. Ginebra's Justin Brownlee, who finished...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU super rookie Angel Canino tunes out the noise in UAAP debut

DLSU super rookie Angel Canino tunes out the noise in UAAP debut

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The secret to her spirited debut? Focusing on what's inside rather than everything else around her.
Sports
fbtw
Chester Tolomia shines anew as Judiciary stays in hunt for outright UNTV semis slot

Chester Tolomia shines anew as Judiciary stays in hunt for outright UNTV semis slot

11 hours ago
Former PBA player Chester Tolomia continued to impress, matching his season-best 35 points as Judiciary clobbered PNP, 85-58,...
Sports
fbtw
Lillard goes berserk with 71 points as Blazers dismantle Rockets

Lillard goes berserk with 71 points as Blazers dismantle Rockets

11 hours ago
Damian Lillard erupted for a career-high 71 points as the Portland Trail Blazers thrashed the Houston Rockets.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Yulo snares parralel bars bronze

Yulo snares parralel bars bronze

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Two-time world champ Caloy Yulo averted a shutout in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series kickoff leg with a bronze...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline seeks solo lead versus Army

Creamline seeks solo lead versus Army

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Creamline Cool Smashers may summon Jema Galanza to come up with another monster performance similar to the one she unleashed...
Sports
fbtw

Tolomia powers Magis closer to semis

1 hour ago
Former PBA player Chester Tolomia continued to impress, matching his season-best 35 points as Judiciary clobbered PNP, 85-58, to boost its bid for an outright semis bid in the 9th UNTV Cup Sunday at the Novadeci...
Sports
fbtw

Bangsamoro sports body lays down program

1 hour ago
A delegation of the Bangsamoro Sports Commission met with the Philippine Sports Commission board yesterday seeking to work hand-in-hand with the national sports agency in terms of strengthening its grassroots program...
Sports
fbtw

TNT, SMB take act to EASL

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
After taking care of initial business in the PBA Governors’ Cup, frontrunners TNT and San Miguel Beer take their act to the East Asia Super League Champions Week that fires off tomorrow in Japan.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with