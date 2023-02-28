Yulo snares parralel bars bronze

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes during the Men's Parallel Bars final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 6, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time world champ Caloy Yulo averted a shutout in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series kickoff leg with a bronze medal in parallel bars in Cottbus, Germany.

Yulo, who topped the qualifying round with 14.933, had 15.166 in the final, which was good for the bronze.

Ukrainian Illia Kovtun took the gold with 15.366 while Italian Matteo Levantesi the silver with 15.266.

The podium finish averted a shutout for the 2019 Stuttgart floor exercise gold winner and 2021 Kitakyushu vault champ.

Philippine officials said the bronze isn’t bad for someone who had little preparation.

They expect the 23-year-old force of nature to bounce back strong in the ensuing editions including in Doha, Qatar – an event starting today.

“We will improve in Doha as Caloy had very little training in his two-week stay in the Philippines,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion Norton told The STAR.

Another Filipino, Juancho Miguel Besana, who was fourth in the qualifier with 14.433, finished eighth in the vault finals with 13.483 in an event topped by reigning world champion Artur Davtyan of Israel, who blew away the field with 15.133.