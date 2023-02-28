^

Sports

Creamline seeks solo lead versus Army

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
February 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Creamline seeks solo lead versus Army
The Creamline Cool Smashers
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers may summon Jema Galanza to come up with another monster performance similar to the one she unleashed the last time out with Tots Carlos hampered by a nagging injury.

Already saddled by the absence of team captain Alyssa Valdez due to knee problems, Creamline is also dealing with an injury to Carlos – a two-time league MVP – as it clashes with Army Black Mamba today in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

But there is Galanza who is always ready to answer the call.

“Kailangang mag-double time,” said Galanza, a 2019 league MVP whose brilliance was evident in the team’s 17-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-21 win over Chery Tiggo Saturday in a game where she dropped a triple-double effort – 25 points, 13 digs and 12 receptions.

Galanza breathed life to the Cool Smashers when they dozed off that cost them the opening set.

“Walang madali sa liga na ito, kailangang paghirapan talaga namin lahat,” said one of the more recognizable figures in Philippine volleyball with her beauty and brawns.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses is hoping and praying Carlos will continue to heal.

“Ang maganda last game, hindi sumakit hamstring ni Tots kasi iniiwasan talaga namin iyon,” said Meneses.

Creamline, owner of five championships and currently tied at the helm with F2 Logistics with their identical 4-1 records, is determined to battle for a win in its 4 p.m. showdown with Army, which is winless in four outings.

The Cool Smashers are seeking to step closer to claiming a spot in the round robin semifinals.

Meanwhile, PLDT (3-1) tries to keep in step with the best of the league as it guns for another victory versus Akari (1-3) in the other game at 6:30 p.m.

CREAMLINE

PVL
