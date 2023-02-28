^

Tolomia powers Magis closer to semis

The Philippine Star
February 28, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Former PBA player Chester Tolomia continued to impress, matching his season-best 35 points as Judiciary clobbered PNP, 85-58, to boost its bid for an outright semis bid in the 9th UNTV Cup Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

Still sharp and deadly at 43, Tolomia presided over Judiciary’s fiery start as the Magis won convincingly over their PNP foes to improve their record to 5-2.

Tolomia, who also scored 35 in the team’s 70-60 win over the NHA Home Masters almost two weeks ago, also had four assists, two rebounds and an assist in a dazzling display in the tournament among public servants.

The Magis, who also got 13 and 11 points from Erick Dionisio and Frederick Salamat, respectively, now need only to win once in their last two games to advance outright to the semis of the event offering P3 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

Three-time champion AFP continued its recovery from a slow start, this time downing Senate, 89-73, to create a three-way tie for second to fourth with the Home Masters and their victims at 4-2.

