^

Sports

Bangsamoro sports body lays down program

The Philippine Star
February 28, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A delegation of the Bangsamoro Sports Commission (BSC) met with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) board yesterday seeking to work hand-in-hand with the national sports agency in terms of strengthening its grassroots program in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The BSC, headed by Chairperson Arsalan Dimaoden, presented a 12-point agenda which include close cooperation on sports facilities development, health and wellness in BARMM, grassroots, and youth sports and sports education.

“It is our earnest understanding that we can utilize sport as a realization for the development of Mindanao and the country,” said Dimaoden, who was accompanied by his commissioners and consultant during the meeting.

PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann expressed his support for the proposal, and batted for unity between the two sports agencies saying, “I would like to consider us as one group as we are focused on the Filipino athletes. Let us find the athletes sa bawat parte ng Pilipinas. This is what I want to push in my term together with our Board of Commissioners.

PSC Commissioners Walter Torres and Olivia “Bong” Coo also expressed support and possible collaborations with the BSC.

BARMM

PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao in, Oftana out in Gilas 12 vs Jordan

Quiambao in, Oftana out in Gilas 12 vs Jordan

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
La Salle standout Kevin Quiambao made the final cut as TNT's Calvin Oftana was replaced. Ginebra's Justin Brownlee, who finished...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU super rookie Angel Canino tunes out the noise in UAAP debut

DLSU super rookie Angel Canino tunes out the noise in UAAP debut

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The secret to her spirited debut? Focusing on what's inside rather than everything else around her.
Sports
fbtw
Chester Tolomia shines anew as Judiciary stays in hunt for outright UNTV semis slot

Chester Tolomia shines anew as Judiciary stays in hunt for outright UNTV semis slot

11 hours ago
Former PBA player Chester Tolomia continued to impress, matching his season-best 35 points as Judiciary clobbered PNP, 85-58,...
Sports
fbtw
Lillard goes berserk with 71 points as Blazers dismantle Rockets

Lillard goes berserk with 71 points as Blazers dismantle Rockets

11 hours ago
Damian Lillard erupted for a career-high 71 points as the Portland Trail Blazers thrashed the Houston Rockets.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Diaz, Bona share Escudero Cup top honors

Diaz, Bona share Escudero Cup top honors

1 hour ago
Top seed Jana Diaz thwarted Chloe Mercado, 6-3, 6-4, while No. 2 Kendrick Bona halted third ranked Lexious Cruz, 6-3, 6-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Villabrille, Padiz champs with upset win

Villabrille, Padiz champs with upset win

1 hour ago
Julius Villabrille and Solomon Padiz Jr. pulled off a stunner at the conclusion of the 2023 Philippine Badminton Open, taking...
Sports
fbtw
Heartbreaker on home front

Heartbreaker on home front

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Tit for tat.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo snares parralel bars bronze

Yulo snares parralel bars bronze

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Two-time world champ Caloy Yulo averted a shutout in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series kickoff leg with a bronze...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline seeks solo lead versus Army

Creamline seeks solo lead versus Army

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Creamline Cool Smashers may summon Jema Galanza to come up with another monster performance similar to the one she unleashed...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with