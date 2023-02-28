Bangsamoro sports body lays down program

MANILA, Philippines — A delegation of the Bangsamoro Sports Commission (BSC) met with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) board yesterday seeking to work hand-in-hand with the national sports agency in terms of strengthening its grassroots program in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The BSC, headed by Chairperson Arsalan Dimaoden, presented a 12-point agenda which include close cooperation on sports facilities development, health and wellness in BARMM, grassroots, and youth sports and sports education.

“It is our earnest understanding that we can utilize sport as a realization for the development of Mindanao and the country,” said Dimaoden, who was accompanied by his commissioners and consultant during the meeting.

PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann expressed his support for the proposal, and batted for unity between the two sports agencies saying, “I would like to consider us as one group as we are focused on the Filipino athletes. Let us find the athletes sa bawat parte ng Pilipinas. This is what I want to push in my term together with our Board of Commissioners.

PSC Commissioners Walter Torres and Olivia “Bong” Coo also expressed support and possible collaborations with the BSC.