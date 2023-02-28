^

Sports

TNT, SMB take act to EASL

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
February 28, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — After taking care of initial business in the PBA Governors’ Cup, frontrunners TNT and San Miguel Beer take their act to the East Asia Super League Champions Week that fires off tomorrow in Japan.

The pacesetting Tropang Giga (8-1) and the second-running Beermen (7-2) carry not just the PBA banner but the entire nation’s pride and hope as they battle elite clubs from Japan, Korea, Taipei and Hong Kong for regional supremacy in the March 1-5 competition.

SMB, the reigning Philippine Cup titlist, and TNT, the All-Filipino runner-up, leave today for Japan to embark on this mission.

Jojo Lastimosa’s Tropang Giga vie in Group B alongside host Utsunomiya Brex, Seoul SK Knights, and the Bay Area Dragons, the runner-up in the recent Commissioner’s Cup.

Veterans Jayson Castro and Kelly Williams return to international play to lead TNT along with imports Daniel Ochefu and Jalen Hudson, who’s back in the fold.

