Lady Pirates shattering expectation

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University has shown it is one of the legitimate title contenders this NCAA Season 98 women’s volleyball.

The Lady Pirates continued their giant-slaying ways with a 22-25, 25-17, 25-22 win over the Jose Rizal U Lady Bombers Sunday that propelled them to the top alongside the league’s big guns at 3-0.

Little was expected of LPU coming into the season.

But after three games, the Cromwell Garcia-mentored Lady Pirates have won all their first three outings including two against teams that made the stepladder semis a year ago – JRU and San Sebastian College.

And now they’re sharing the lead with defending champion College of St. Benilde and a traditional powerhouse in University of Perpetual Help.

Joan Daguna has been in the forefront of LPU’s campaign as she uncorked 19 points including 16 on spikes while Janeth Tulang went on a block party, swatting away six and finishing with 17 hits the last time out.

Johna Denise Dolorito joined the barrage with 14 points for the Lady Pirates, whose best finish in the tourney was fifth twice.

Meanwhile, the competition resumes today with CSB and UPHSD battling for the solo lead at 2 p.m.