Ochoa leads 3-gold haul in Thailand

MANILA, Philippines — Meggie Ochoa added another gold medal on her treasure chest after she spearheaded the Philippines’ golden romp in the just concluded Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 30-year-old Ochoa smashed Singapore’s May Yong to submission, 15-0, to rule the women’s adult -48-kilogram division that highlighted Team Philippines’ three-gold and one-bronze harvest in the regional meet.

The two other mints came from Annie Ramirez in the -57kg section and Dylan Valmores in the +70kg class with Mark Lim snatching a bronze in the men’s -69kg division.

Ochoa’s latest win is a good addition to her huge trophy case that included two world titles, two Southeast Asian Games mints, and an Asian Indoor Games gold.

Missing in her collection are gold medals in the Asian Games and in the World Games which is equivalent to the Olympics since the sport isn’t in the quadrennial event’s calendar just yet.

In 2018, she claimed bronze in the Jakarta Asiad.

She goes for a breakthrough gold in the Asian Games set Sept. 23-Oct. 8 in Hangzhou, China.