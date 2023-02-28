^

Gilas key is togetherness

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
February 28, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas head coach Chot Reyes is a firm believer in building chemistry founded on trust and that was the key to the Philippines’ 107-96 win over Lebanon in the sixth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window at the Philippine Arena last Friday.  Before the game, Reyes talked about it in the lockerroom. “We just reminded the guys that in unfamiliar situations like this, the more they have to lean on each other and play for each other,” he said. “I reminded them to be aggressive and play the right way.”

Reyes pointed out that the team had its first complete practice only last Monday. “We had to catch up with twice-a-days on Tuesday and Wednesday then one more practice last Thursday,” he said. From when Reyes called this year’s first practice last Jan. 23, Gilas had 12 sessions. Kiefer Ravena was the first to attend practice among the Japanese B-League players last Feb. 13. Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos and Jordan Heading checked in three days later then Ray Parks on the weekend.

SBP deputy executive director and Gilas team manager Butch Antonio said the pairing of players at the Solaire Hotel was also a source of bonding. The roommates were June Mar Fajardo and Mason Amos, Kiefer and Jerom Latimosa, Scottie Thompson and Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez and Dwight Ramos, Jamie Malonzo and Kevin Quiambao, Parks and Deschon Winston and Heading and Thirdy. Justin Brownlee had a single room.

Fajardo said Gilas’ teamwork was evident in how the ball was shared, resulting in 31 assists. “Ang magandang nagawa namin ay ‘yung sharing ng bola tapos naka-shoot tayo ng maraming tres,” he said. “Maganda rin ang pag-prepare nila Coach sa minutes. Pwedeng mag-improve ang depensa.” Nine players hit at least a triple and Gilas knocked down 17 in all on a 47.2 percent clip. As a team, Gilas shot 54.8 percent from the floor with 10 players connecting at least 50 percent. Amos didn’t miss and went 5-of-5 in 8:30 minutes. Nine players logged at least 15 minutes with Brownlee playing 29:30 minutes to top the list. Malonzo, who scored 15 points, said ball movement was a big factor. “We had a lot of assists, our shots were falling and we played a lot of small ball which helped our ball movement,” he said. “Coach Chot mentioned our offense was amazing but we gave up too many points and that’s what we’ll try to work on.” Reyes said defense and rebounding are two departments to improve on. Assistant coach Tim Cone said “personally, I’m pleased with our performance but the whole staff agrees there are numerous areas where we can improve.”

The win over Lebanon snapped a three-game losing streak to the Cedars dating back to the FIBA Asia Cup in 2017 when Fadi El Khatib scored 36 points to fuel a 106-87 decision over Gilas. Fajardo was the only Gilas player in that game who saw action last Friday. In the FIBA Asia Cup last year, Lebanon repeated over Gilas, 95-80 and went on to finish second behind Australia. Last August, Lebanon beat Gilas, 85-81, in the fourth qualifying window in Beirut.

