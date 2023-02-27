Thompson vows to be better after botched charities in Gilas loss to Jordan

BOCAUE, Bulacan — A remorseful Scottie Thompson promised a better showing in his next outing for Gilas Pilipinas after missing crucial free throws in Jordan's 91-90 escape act against the Philippines in the final window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena here on Monday.

With a chance to put the home team up by one with 30 ticks left in the game, Thompson missed both his shots from the charity stripe, which he earned after being fouled on an offensive rebound.

"Biggest missed free throws ko sa career ko," described Thompson after the game.

Though there were no blaming after the game, even as teammate Ray Parks Jr. also missed on a potential game-winning shot as the horn sounded, Thompson said he still carries the burden of pushing himself to be better.

"Syempre nandoon din sila sa likod ko. Good thing kasi talagang we are brothers. We got each other’s back," he said of his teammates.

"Malaking matutunan ko to sa career ko. I have to be better and work on my free throws. Free throws talaga win games, lose games," he added.

The reigning PBA MVP also said that there was a silver lining that it didn't happen in a game that had more bearing.

Both Gilas and Jordan are already qualified for the World Cup and did not have to win the game.

"Good thing yun nga, yung learning na ito, good thing na dito nangyari, di sa World Cup, sa mas crucial na laro, so, good thing, thankful parin ako na nangyari sa akin to ngayon and I have to get better," he said.

Gilas finished with a 6-4 slate in the qualifiers and will now move on to preparing for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games slated in Cambodia this May.