^

Sports

Thompson vows to be better after botched charities in Gilas loss to Jordan

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 27, 2023 | 9:51pm
Thompson vows to be better after botched charities in Gilas loss to Jordan
Scottie Thompson
FIBA / SBP

BOCAUE, Bulacan — A remorseful Scottie Thompson promised a better showing in his next outing for Gilas Pilipinas after missing crucial free throws in Jordan's 91-90 escape act against the Philippines in the final window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena here on Monday.

With a chance to put the home team up by one with 30 ticks left in the game, Thompson missed both his shots from the charity stripe, which he earned after being fouled on an offensive rebound.

"Biggest missed free throws ko sa career ko," described Thompson after the game.

Though there were no blaming after the game, even as teammate Ray Parks Jr. also missed on a potential game-winning shot as the horn sounded, Thompson said he still carries the burden of pushing himself to be better.

"Syempre nandoon din sila sa likod ko. Good thing kasi talagang we are brothers. We got each other’s back," he said of his teammates.

"Malaking matutunan ko to sa career ko. I have to be better and work on my free throws. Free throws talaga win games, lose games," he added.

The reigning PBA MVP also said that there was a silver lining that it didn't happen in a game that had more bearing.

Both Gilas and Jordan are already qualified for the World Cup and did not have to win the game.

"Good thing yun nga, yung learning na ito, good thing na dito nangyari, di sa World Cup, sa mas crucial na laro, so, good thing, thankful parin ako na nangyari sa akin to ngayon and I have to get better," he said.

Gilas finished with a 6-4 slate in the qualifiers and will now move on to preparing for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games slated in Cambodia this May.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw
Chester Tolomia shines anew as Judiciary stays in hunt for outright UNTV semis slot

Chester Tolomia shines anew as Judiciary stays in hunt for outright UNTV semis slot

10 hours ago
Former PBA player Chester Tolomia continued to impress, matching his season-best 35 points as Judiciary clobbered PNP, 85-58,...
Sports
fbtw
Dapol leads Perps to perfect slate; earns NCAA Player of the Week nod

Dapol leads Perps to perfect slate; earns NCAA Player of the Week nod

8 hours ago
In the first three games for the Las Piñas crew this year, the third year open spiker averaged 21.3 points, highlighted...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao in, Oftana out in Gilas 12 vs Jordan

Quiambao in, Oftana out in Gilas 12 vs Jordan

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
La Salle standout Kevin Quiambao made the final cut as TNT's Calvin Oftana was replaced. Ginebra's Justin Brownlee, who finished...
Sports
fbtw
Balkman, Chalmers return, lead Valientes in ruling VisMin Cup

Balkman, Chalmers return, lead Valientes in ruling VisMin Cup

1 day ago
The two high-profile imports saved their best for last after missing the past two games and carried the Valientes to a decisive...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Clarkson or Brownlee? Gilas still undecided on naturalized player for FIBA World Cup

Clarkson or Brownlee? Gilas still undecided on naturalized player for FIBA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Utah Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson looks to be the favorite to get the spot, but Reyes was quick to shoot down any certainty...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas rally falls short as Jordan escapes with win

Gilas rally falls short as Jordan escapes with win

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Jordan survived a 41-point explosion by Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee as they repulsed the Filipinos,...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU super rookie Angel Canino tunes out the noise in UAAP debut

DLSU super rookie Angel Canino tunes out the noise in UAAP debut

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The secret to her spirited debut? Focusing on what's inside rather than everything else around her.
Sports
fbtw
Diaz, Bona cop PPS Escudero Juniors tennis titles

Diaz, Bona cop PPS Escudero Juniors tennis titles

9 hours ago
Top seed Jana Diaz thwarted Chloe Mercado, 6-3, 6-4, while No. 2 Kendrick Bona halted third ranked Lexious Cruz, 6-3, 6-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Former Kaya, Union FC coach Maor Rozen back in Manila for football clinics

Former Kaya, Union FC coach Maor Rozen back in Manila for football clinics

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
Uruguayan football coach, Maor Rozen, who handled Kaya and Union Football Clubs in the now defunct United Football League,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with