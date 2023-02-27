^

Sports

Gilas rally falls short as Jordan escapes with win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 27, 2023 | 8:00pm

BOCAUE, Bulacan — Jordan survived a 41-point explosion by Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee as they repulsed the Filipinos, 91-90, in the final window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers here at the Philippine Arena on Monday.

Costly misses from the free throw line by Scottie Thompson botched Gilas’ comeback try after the Filipinos rallied back from as many as 25 points.

With a little over 30 ticks left on the clock, Thompson could not make either of his free throws after being fouled by Mohammad Hussein, as Gilas trailed by one point.

Though Gilas pulled off a defensive stop in the next possession, Ray Parks Jr. missed the potential game-winner as time ran out on the Filipinos.

"I'm gonna learn from this and sobrang dami kong nabigong mga Pilipino so, masakit for me but I think ito yung pinakabest na ni-remind sakin na I have to get better," said Thompson after the game.

A hot-shooting Jordan side buried the Philippines early as they led the home team, 41-16, after a Zaid Abbas triple with 8:23 left in the second quarter.

But the Nationals did not go down without a fight as Brownlee erupted for 17 points in a pivotal third quarter that saw Gilas outscore Lebanon, 23-10.

In the fourth period, Gilas first tied the match at 81-all after a Ray Parks Jr. triple with 5:27 remaining in the match but Ahmad Alhamarsheh broke the deadlock quickly with a triple of his own.

Gilas then knotted the ball game again at 88-all with 1:49 left.

But the fightback fell painstackingly short after Thompson was called for a technical foul in the next possession, which sent Freddy Ibrahim to the free throw line and gave the ball back to Jordan.

Ibrahim made his free throw, then Caden Chudri Zuheir Alnajdawi converted on a dunk in the extra possession to give them a three-point cushion, 91-88.

Brownlee capped off his insane scoring night with a jumper to get the Filipinos within one, 91-90, with 1:30 remaining in the game.

Apart from his 41 points, Brownlee finished with a double-double as he tallied 12 boards to go along with three assists and a block.

Gilas thus saw its four-game win streak busted, finishing the qualifiers with a 6-4 slate. Jordan has an identical record and heads to the World Cup with a three-game win streak.

Jordan leaned on Dar Tucker’s 22 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Freddy Ibrahim, who paced Jordan’s strong start, added 19 and eight eight dimes.

For Gilas, only Jamie Malonzo was the only other player to breach double-digit scoring with 11 points.

Thompson, for his part, played an all-around game with nine points, seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal.

FIBA

FIBA ASIA

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS

JUSTIN BROWNLEE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiambao in, Oftana out in Gilas 12 vs Jordan

Quiambao in, Oftana out in Gilas 12 vs Jordan

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
La Salle standout Kevin Quiambao made the final cut as TNT's Calvin Oftana was replaced. Ginebra's Justin Brownlee, who finished...
Sports
fbtw
Chester Tolomia shines anew as Judiciary stays in hunt for outright UNTV semis slot

Chester Tolomia shines anew as Judiciary stays in hunt for outright UNTV semis slot

8 hours ago
Former PBA player Chester Tolomia continued to impress, matching his season-best 35 points as Judiciary clobbered PNP, 85-58,...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw
Dapol leads Perps to perfect slate; earns NCAA Player of the Week nod

Dapol leads Perps to perfect slate; earns NCAA Player of the Week nod

7 hours ago
In the first three games for the Las Piñas crew this year, the third year open spiker averaged 21.3 points, highlighted...
Sports
fbtw
Diaz, Bona cop PPS Escudero Juniors tennis titles

Diaz, Bona cop PPS Escudero Juniors tennis titles

8 hours ago
Top seed Jana Diaz thwarted Chloe Mercado, 6-3, 6-4, while No. 2 Kendrick Bona halted third ranked Lexious Cruz, 6-3, 6-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Thompson vows to be better after botched charities in Gilas loss to Jordan

Thompson vows to be better after botched charities in Gilas loss to Jordan

By Luisa Morales | 9 minutes ago
With a chance to put the home team up by one with 30 ticks left in the game, Thompson missed both his shots from the charity...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU super rookie Angel Canino tunes out the noise in UAAP debut

DLSU super rookie Angel Canino tunes out the noise in UAAP debut

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The secret to her spirited debut? Focusing on what's inside rather than everything else around her.
Sports
fbtw
Former Kaya, Union FC coach Maor Rozen back in Manila for football clinics

Former Kaya, Union FC coach Maor Rozen back in Manila for football clinics

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Uruguayan football coach, Maor Rozen, who handled Kaya and Union Football Clubs in the now defunct United Football League,...
Sports
fbtw
Lillard goes berserk with 71 points as Blazers dismantle Rockets

Lillard goes berserk with 71 points as Blazers dismantle Rockets

8 hours ago
Damian Lillard erupted for a career-high 71 points as the Portland Trail Blazers thrashed the Houston Rockets.
Sports
fbtw
Blow By Blow: Carcosia edges Bacanaje to wrest PBF crown

Blow By Blow: Carcosia edges Bacanaje to wrest PBF crown

8 hours ago
Presco Carcosia gave his hometown fans a fistic treat by outpointing Arnel Baconaje to snatch the Philippine Boxing Federation...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with