DLSU super rookie Angel Canino tunes out the noise in UAAP debut

BOCAUE, Bulacan — Angel Canino had a lot of expectations on her shoulders before even playing her first UAAP game in the seniors division as she was one of the most anticipated rookies for the DLSU Lady Spikers as UAAP Season 85 began over the weekend.

And she lived up to the billing when the Lady Spikers opened their campaign against the UST Golden Tigresses on Sunday and she unloaded 18 points to lead her team in scoring.

She also spearheaded a comeback in the opening set capped off by a 10-1 run after the Lady Spikers trailed early, 3-12.

The secret to her spirited debut? Focusing on what's inside rather than everything else around her.

"Actually, hindi po ako nagfofocus sa external factor. Nagfofocus talaga ako kung ano kaya namin as a team and nagfofocus lang ako kung anong [nasa] inside. That's why, nakacontribute ako and nakacontribute din po yung ibang teammates ko po." said Canino after the game.

The DLSZ product also relished finally making her debut on a stage as large as the UAAP women's volleyball tournament.

"Sobrang happy ko po kasi dream ko to eh, dream ko makapaglaro sa MOA, makapaglaro sa UAAP especially college po and now andito na po ako and I didn't expect na ganto po ako, na ganito yung kalalabasan ng game." she said.

Canino provided the spark for the Lady Spikers even during the presure-filled fifth set where she scored three points. Even as the Golden Tigresses took the lead late 13-12, Canino said she had firm faith in her teammates that they would come out with the victory.

"Nasa isip ko lang po talaga, atin to. Atin to. Papakita po namin kung sino kami sa Lady Spikers. Kung anong kaya namin, ipu-push namin yung sarili namin kasi alam ko po, alam namin na may maipu-push kami sa sarili namin sa team." she said.

"Magge-gel pa kami as a team. Yun talaga yung nakapagpanalo sa amin sa fifth set kasi pinush din namin yung sarili namin to the limit at binigay namin lahat."

Canino and the rest of the Lady Spikers hope to continue their success in UAAP Season 85 when they face the UP Fighting Maroons on Wednesday, March 1, at the Mall of Asia Arena at 4 p.m.