Dapol leads Perps to perfect slate; earns NCAA Player of the Week nod

MANILA, Philippines — University of Perpetual Help System Dalta's stellar start in NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball tournament is thanks to the efforts of Mary Rhose Dapol, whose efficiency on both ends of the court steered the Lady Altas to a perfect 3-0 card in the opening week.

In the first three games for the Las Piñas crew this year, the third year open spiker averaged 21.3 points, highlighted by a career-high 28 points in their 25-23, 16-25, 25-14, 25-22 victory over Jose Rizal University last Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Dapol also poured in 19 markers and eight digs in Perpetual's stunner against former three-time champion and powerhouse Arellano University over the weekend as the Lady Altas cruised to an immaculate 3-0 card.

With her gallant showing so far, Dapol was named the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week presented by San Miguel Corporation and Philippine Sports Commission with MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey as minor sponsors.

Dapol edged out Perpetual rookie and teammate Shaila Omipon, College of Saint Benilde's Jade Gentapa and Gayle Pascual, Mapua University's Roxie dela Cruz, and Arellano University's Laika Tudlasan for the weekly award.

But while her efforts have been outstanding for the past week, Dapol remains cautious as she knows they need to be better than their last game, especially with the Lady Altas and the Benilde Lady Blazers clashing for the No. 1 seed on Tuesday at the San Andres Sports Complex.

"Natuto na kami nung Season 97 na ang dami naming kailangang punan ngayong Season 98 which is 'yung service and receive. Then, yung mga skills na meron kami like blocking and yung mga palo namin na kailangan meron kami sa court para ma-execute namin lahat ng skills na meron kami," Dapol said.

Perpetual is aiming to get back into the Final Four for the first time since 2019, where they went all the way to the finals before eventually bowing to the Lady Chiefs.