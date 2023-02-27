^

Former Kaya, Union FC coach Maor Rozen back in Manila for football clinics

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 27, 2023 | 1:39pm
Maor Rozen

MANILA, Philippines – Uruguayan football coach, Maor Rozen, who handled Kaya and Union Football Clubs in the now defunct United Football League, is back in Manila for a series of football clinics on updates in world football.

Rozen, who is armed with a UEFA Pro Coaching License and is a UEFA Coach Educator, will give a lecture on “building the game from the back” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Azul Ballroom of the Village Sports Club in BF Homes Paranaque. A field session will be held the next day, March 2, at 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig.

“What I will be teaching are new studies under FIFA and UEFA that are being applied not only to 11-a-side football, but also 7-a-side football,” said Rozen. 

The coach has been living and working in Spain since he left the UFL in 2013. He is currently a consultant for an Italian sports company in terms of football tactics. 

Rozen published a book about football tactics in the Philippines titled, Tactics from the Roots, in 2017.

“I have been living and coaching in the Andalusian region of Spain but have recently taken a break,” noted Rozen. “But after my Manila trip, I will return to coaching that will take me all over the world.”

“The two-day seminar, of which I have been invited to give to Filipino coaches and players, is organized by Football Fanatics. We will be talking about building the game from the goalkeeper all the way going forward.”

“The game is constantly evolving not just in terms of rules, but also tactics. Teaching these learnings with local coaches will help the game grow here in the Philippines and will better equip the players for the modern game.”

Rozen is also here in the Philippines to pay his respects to friend and former patron, the late Charlie Cojuangco, whom he worked with in grassroots football in the provinces.

“We started a professional relationship that turned into genuine friendship. When he passed away, I was unable to go due to the global lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, I will have a chance to pay my respects,” added the Uruguayan.

“Since I arrived the other week, I have met up with old friends and tried to catch as much local football to see how it has grown.”

“The Philippines is always in my mind and in my heart. It is a short visit this time, but I am happy to be back in my second home.”

Parties interested in attending the football seminar and clinic can text to 0917-329-0011 for information and details.

