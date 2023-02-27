^

Sports

MPL Season 11: BREN seizes top spot; TNC still winless in Week 2

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 27, 2023 | 7:34am
MANILA, Philippines — BREN Esports clinched solo lead after the second week of the regular season of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 11 at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City. 

The 2023 SIBOL Representatives swept both Nexplay EVOS and TNC to take the top spot in the rankings with nine points after three wins and one loss. They thus overtook world champion ECHO, which sits at second place with eight points after surviving its match-up against ONIC Philippines, 2-1.

Though the Orcas dropped to second place in points, they are still the only team left without any losses this season, winning all three of their matches so far. 

Meanwhile, Defending MPL PH champion Blacklist International swept rival Smart Omega, 2-0 with captain Jonmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna breaking the record for the most assists in MPL PH history with 2,266. The record was previously held by Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon, who had 2,130 assists. With the win, the agents end the week with six points after two wins and one loss.

Also sitting at six points is defending Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup champions, RSG Slate Philippines, which fell against Smart Omega but managed to bounce back with a win against TNC.

ONIC Philippines survived rookie powered Nexplay EVOS, 2-1, in the final match of the week to take fifth place with five points while Nexplay EVOS dropped to sixth place with four points after suffering back-to-back losses. 

Also with four points but with more games lost is Smart Omega, which remains at seventh place, while TNC has yet to score a game win this season, having suffered another round of back-to-back sweeps.

The Regular Season of MPL PH Season 11 continues Friday, March 3, with Blacklist International versus ONIC Philippines at 4 p.m. followed by TNC versus ECHO at 6:30 p.m.

