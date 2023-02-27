^

Bolts nip Hotshots, seize solo sixth

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
February 27, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco outlasted Magnolia in a frantic finish, 86-84, to seize solo sixth in the PBA Governors’ Cup last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Bolts cranked up the power in the final canto, 33-23, to complete their fightback from 12 points down and beat the Hotshots for win No. 5 in eight outings.

KJ McDaniels knocked down three crucial free throws in the last 31 seconds to cap his team-high 19 points, which went with 15 rebounds and two steals, as Meralco secured its second straight win while stopping the four-game streak of Magnolia (now 4-4).

Antonio Hester topscored with 23 and 15 while Paul Lee rifled in 18 but missed the potential game-winning trey at the buzzer that sealed Magnolia’s fall.

“The game turned out what we thought it would be – a grindout game. It’s not very pretty; both teams relied much on defense but we made some stops down the stretch and even if there’s a chance to fall apart, our guys stuck together and grinded it out,” said Meralco coach Norman Black.

Earlier, riding on Encho Serrano’s fourth-quarter rampage, Phoenix pulled off a 106-103 upset of Converge to push its own playoffs drive.

The high-flying young gun erupted for 17 points in the payoff period highlighted by the go-ahead short stab to spark the Fuel Masters to the vital third win in eight games and a firmer hold of No. 8 for now.

