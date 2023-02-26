Canino dazzles as La Salle escapes UST in five-set thriller

MANILA, Philippines — Rookie ace Angel Canino stepped up for the DLSU Lady Spikers as they outlasted the UST Golden Tigresses in a five-set thriller, 25-20, 16-25, 25-8, 15-25, 16-14, to begin their UAAP Season 85 campaign at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

Canino sparked a comeback in the opening set after UST jumped the gun early on the Lady Spikers. After going down 3-12 in the first set, the rookie spearheaded a fight back punctuated by a 10-1 run to draw first blood.

While both squads traded lopsided set wins buoyed by their own respective stars, with DLSU leaning on Canino and Jolina dela Cruz and UST counting on Eya Laure and the returning Milena Alessandrini, the teams engaged in true battle in the deciding fifth set.

Even as La Salle fired off a quick start with a 5-1 lead, Laure and Alessandrini once again took over for the Espana squad to tie the game late, 11-all, after an Alessandrini crosscourt hit.

Though the Lady Spikers were the first to match point after a Dela Cruz ace, a miscalculated attack from Leila Cruz kept the door ajar for UST as the game was tied anew, 14-all.

But back-to-back errors from the Tigresses bailed out the Lady Spikers as they took the tough grind out win pitting two potential Final Four contenders against each other.

La Salle interim head coach Noel Orcullo said that the result relied mostly on the breaks of the game going their way.

"Sobrang intense talaga. Yung nangyari, breaks of the game eh, so, talagang kahit sino nalang duon. So ayun, sinwerte kami samin pumanig yung break." he said.

Canino took Player of the Game honors with 18 points built off of 16 attack points, one ace, and one block in the victory.

Dela Cruz added 14 markers while Cruz chipped in with 12 points.

Dela Cruz also had a triple-double with 10 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions.

Laure and Alessandrini had 19 and 10 points, respectively, in the losing effort for UST.

Alessandrini played her first UAAP game since UAAP Season 81 after suffering a knee injury.

La Salle plays UP next on Wednesday as they aim for a 2-0 start. Meanwhile, UST will look to rebound against the FEU Lady Tamaraws.