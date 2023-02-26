^

FEU banished 'ghost' of previous season with breakthrough win, says Tina Salak

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 26, 2023 | 4:14pm
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Lady Tamaraws have finally moved forward from their sorry outing in UAAP Season 84 where they lost 11 straight games as they had a fresh start on Sunday, winning their UAAP Season 85 opener in four sets over the UP Fighting Maroons.

After their performance dipped tremendously to end their campaign in 2022, the Lady Tamaraws were able to rebound with an optimistic offseason.

But now with a UAAP win already under their belts, it was the missing piece they needed to achieve to finally banish what head coach Tina Salak deemed as the "ghost" of their struggles of the team last year.

"Ayoko na pagusapan. Nakalet go [na] kami." said Salak after the game.

"I think this win is supposedly yun yung nagseseparate sa amin sa ghost so this one is a big for us. Namotivate kami... Pangit yung experience [last year] bakit pa kami babalik diba? Move forward na tayo." she added.

The FEU legend had put premium on rebuilding the Lady Tamaraws' confidence after the challenges they had last season.

A two-time UAAP champion herself, Salak believes it's high time she now gives the spotlight to her players that will hopefully produce results as well.

"It’s not about me anymore so siguro focus tayo sa kanila. Time nila eh, andito ako to guide them. And bringing back yung glory days ng FEU gusto ko maachieve din namin pero hindi pa ngayon. Too soon to say basta andon kami working there." she said.

Up next for Salak and FEU are the UST Golden Tigresses on Wednesday, March 1.

VOLLEYBALL
