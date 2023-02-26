Lady Tams snap 11-game losing streak in Tina Salak's debut

The FEU Lady Tamaraws celebrate after scoring a point against the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Lady Tamaraws are back in the win column after 11 straight losses in the UAAP as they took the victory in their opening game of UAAP Season 85 over the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

In FEU legend Tina Salak's first UAAP game as head coach of the Lady Tams, the Morayta volleybelles gave her the best welcome they could muster — with a resounding victory.

Even as UP looked poised to force the fifth set decider when they held set point, 24-23, in the fourth canto, Alyzza Devosora strung back-to-back down the line attacks to flip the script and give FEU match point.

UP's Stephanie Bustrillo then sent the ball out to give the Lady Tamaraws the win.

Ten different Lady Tamaraws scored in the victory with Jovelyn Fernandez leading the pack with 18 points.

Chenie Tagaod added 13 markers while Devosora chipped in 12, including the two crucial points to deny UP the comeback.

Setter Christine Ubaldo took charge of the playmaking with 16 excellent sets and five points of her own.

Salak reacted with optimism following the team's breakthrough victory.

"It's a good start, definitely a good start for the team sa program and also dun sa community. And even na nasstruggle kami dun sa training and also dun sa mga past experiences nila, we have proven na kaya namin maovercome so, good problem lang nito is we have to improve more. Yun yung lagi namin [iniisip]." said Salak.

"So magset kami ng expectations kasi nagkaron na ng baseline so we have to improve pa, marami pang aspects so malayo pa to, diba? Tulong naman kami, di ako pababayaan nito." she added.

Nina Ytang paced UP in the losing effort with 13 markers.

In the men's game, FEU drubbed the Fighting Maroons in straight sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15.

FEU will look to keep things going when both their squads face UST on Wednesday. Women's action continues in MOA Arena while the men's teams will play at the PhilSports Arena.

UP, meanwhile, will have their squads go up against DLSU also on Wednesday.