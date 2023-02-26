Obiena stays hungry after impressive indoor season

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault event during the men's one hour race during the IAAF Diamond League "Memorial Van Damme" athletics meeting at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 2, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — EJ Obiena says that he is not settling for what he was able to do in the recently concluded indoor pole vault season where he ended up with four first place finishes in his eight competitions.

Also finishing in the podium except in his last meet of the season where he ended up dead last, Obiena said that though he will happily take the wins, there is still much left to be desired.

"Satisfied? Maybe not. Happy? Yes, I'm happy of the wins. I'm happy that I was able to win majority of it. Satisfied, definitely not." Obiena said during an event with MILO Philippines.

"I wanted more. There was a lot of things that didn't go as planned. There was a lot of things that I could've done better, so satisfied, definitely far from that. Happy? Happy with the win. I can't complain, when you win a medal, you can't, you need to be thankful for that." he added.

Though missing out on the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships due to logistical concerns, Obiena still had a very successful start to the year.

Now with the outdoor season coming up, Obiena sets up some lofty goals for himself.

"There's four major championships for me this year, I want to win all of them. It's difficult, some people might even say it's impossible but, I think I've proven a lot of things that's impossible last year. It's doable." he said.

"So I'm aiming for that, I'm gunning for it and I'm just going to do my best." he added.

Apart from the World Athletic Championships, Obiena is also expected to compete in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia later this year.