^

Sports

Obiena stays hungry after impressive indoor season

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 26, 2023 | 12:07pm
Obiena stays hungry after impressive indoor season
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault event during the men's one hour race during the IAAF Diamond League "Memorial Van Damme" athletics meeting at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 2, 2022.
VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — EJ Obiena says that he is not settling for what he was able to do in the recently concluded indoor pole vault season where he ended up with four first place finishes in his eight competitions.

Also finishing in the podium except in his last meet of the season where he ended up dead last, Obiena said that though he will happily take the wins, there is still much left to be desired.

"Satisfied? Maybe not. Happy? Yes, I'm happy of the wins. I'm happy that I was able to win majority of it. Satisfied, definitely not." Obiena said during an event with MILO Philippines. 

"I wanted more. There was a lot of things that didn't go as planned. There was a lot of things that I could've done better, so satisfied, definitely far from that. Happy? Happy with the win. I can't complain, when you win a medal, you can't, you need to be thankful for that." he added.

Though missing out on the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships due to logistical concerns, Obiena still had a very successful start to the year.

Now with the outdoor season coming up, Obiena sets up some lofty goals for himself.

"There's four major championships for me this year, I want to win all of them. It's difficult, some people might even say it's impossible but, I think I've proven a lot of things that's impossible last year. It's doable." he said.

"So I'm aiming for that, I'm gunning for it and I'm just going to do my best." he added.

Apart from the World Athletic Championships, Obiena is also expected to compete in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia later this year.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New weapons provide boost, thrill for Gilas

New weapons provide boost, thrill for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The new pieces Gilas Pilipinas unleashed in its 107-96 revenge win against Lebanon gives program director and coach Chot Reyes...
Sports
fbtw
With Manila visit, Carmelo Anthony touches base with familiar faces

With Manila visit, Carmelo Anthony touches base with familiar faces

21 hours ago
Former NBA star and recent Manila visitor Carmelo Anthony also found the perfect opportunity to reconnect with some of his...
Sports
fbtw

Revenge on home soil

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
It was sweet revenge for Gilas as the Philippine team brought down Lebanon, 107-96, in the sixth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window at the Philippine Arena last Friday.
Sports
fbtw

Pacquiao scores 35 in Bulalakaw spoiler

13 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao delivered the lethal blows on Friday night as guest team Bulalakaw played the spoiler’s role in the 2023 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Tournament with a 72-70 shocker...
Sports
fbtw
Carmelo Anthony tells Gilas to showcase Philippine basketball in World Cup hosting

Carmelo Anthony tells Gilas to showcase Philippine basketball in World Cup hosting

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Even as he acknowledges that there will be a different kind of expectation for the national team with the games happening...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Creamline's Galanza takes on bigger role as fellow stars nurse injuries

Creamline's Galanza takes on bigger role as fellow stars nurse injuries

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Galanza stepped up with 25 points against Chery Tiggo as the Cool Smashers bounced back from their first loss...
Sports
fbtw
'Come get it': ONE bantamweight king Andrade calls out Team Lakay's Loman

'Come get it': ONE bantamweight king Andrade calls out Team Lakay's Loman

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
An emotional Andrade called out the Filipino fighter shortly after beating John Lineker in ONE Fight Night 7 in Bangkok on...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline back on top, rips Chery

Creamline back on top, rips Chery

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Creamline needed a set to regain its fearsome form as it ripped Chery Tiggo, 17-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-21, yesterday to reclaim...
Sports
fbtw
There&rsquo;s still no stopping Lady Bulldogs

There’s still no stopping Lady Bulldogs

13 hours ago
Different season, same result for National U as it walloped Ateneo, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16, to kick off its title-retention bid...
Sports
fbtw
Luisita rules on final-day charge

Luisita rules on final-day charge

13 hours ago
With a final day team that delivered as envisioned, Luisita on Saturday completed a come-from-behind victory in the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with