Creamline's Galanza takes on bigger role as fellow stars nurse injuries

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline Cool Smashers' Jema Galanza is embracing a bigger responsibility on the court as she tries to make up for her teammates' absence due to injury as they shoot for a title retention bid in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

On Saturday, Galanza stepped up with 25 points against Chery Tiggo as the Cool Smashers bounced back from their first loss of the conference, claiming the victory in four sets.

Related Stories Creamline bucks slow start, rebound at expense of Chery Tiggo

Apart from Alyssa Valdez continuing to watch on from the sidelines due to a knee injury, Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses also mentioned that Tots Carlos is nursing an injury in her hamstring.

Carlos, though she was able to play in the last three sets of the game against Chery Tiggo, missed out in the opening frame and was unable to start the game.

Knowing how depleted their manpower is, Galanza simply wanted to step up to the plate.

"Ah, kasi nitong week talaga, medyo nagka-problem talaga, kasi may mga iniinda nga. And si Tots isa nga sa mga main spiker talaga ng Creamline, nawala ng ilang araw. So kailangan din talaga mag-double time para hindi mahirapan 'yung buong team." said Galanza.

"Actually ine-enjoy lang din 'yung game, kasi every game talaga, sobrang ganda ng laban. So ine-enjoy lang namin." she added.

Not only does Galanza bring her level up in the scoring department, but also in being vocal with the team. As one of the veterans on the court, the former Adamson standout said that she just shakes off the pressure -- with a little help from Valdez who continues to catch the games from the bench.

"Si Ate Ly kasi 'yung, personally kasi 'pag naririnig ko 'yung, 'Oy,' 'yung ganoon niya, so laking bagay na. Maging aware na sa mga pagkakamali mo or kailangan mong magkaroon ng ano pa, leadership sa loob ng court, kahit pa sa training." said Galanza.

"So 'yung mga ganoong klaseng ano niya, simpleng gestures sa amin. So, pampagising talaga. And ayun, wina-one-on-one naman niya kami, like sinasabi niya, ito 'yung mga kailangan mo. Like hindi lang ako, si Tots, and sila Kyla. So hindi ko naf-feel talaga na wala si Ate Ly." she added.

Galanza hopes to continue to fill the voids left by her teammates when the Cool Smashers face the listless Army Black Mamba on Tuesday, February 28, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.