Batang Pier fan playoff hopes with win over Bossing

MANILA, Philippines — Kevin Murphy took over in the clutch as Northport sailed to its second straight win at the expense of skidding Blackwater, 110-104, to keep its playoff hopes alive in the PBA Governors’ Cup Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

He exploded for a PBA-career high of 47 points, including a personal 12-0 run in the last three minutes as the Batang Pier climbed to 2-6 after a flat winless start in the season-ending tourney for a share of 10th place with idle Terrafirma.

Murphy, who had 45 points for San Miguel against Alaska in 2018, added 16 rebounds, three assists and four steals with Bolick backstopping him behind a 24-7-6 line highlighted by the game-sealing trey in the waning seconds. JM Calma (10) and Arvin Tolentino (9) threw in help.

“This is only our second win but we're happy that we're going up. It’s all about familiarity siguro sa isa’t isa at tsaka adjustments sa game plans, ‘yun ang pina-practice namin going into the games. Sana pataas pa,” said coach Bonnie Tan.

Northport had a hot start but cooled down in the second quarter, where it allowed a 37-point Blackwater eruption to suddenly stare at a 49-58 deficit at the break that even ballooned to a 13-point spread, 49-62, early in the third quarter.

But Murphy and Bolick came alive, willing the Batang Pier to an uprising to take the lead off the former’s freethrow, 74-73, midway through the third period that set the stage for a back-and-forth duel marred by 14 lead changes and 15 deadlocks.

Murphy just took over from there with a supernova outing, sparked by a lay-up and a three-point heave to give Northport a 98-96 lead. He would score seven more points in a row for the Batang Pier punctuated by an and-one bucket in the last 53 seconds for a comfortable 105-101 upperhand.

With Blackwater still sporting a slim chance, Shawn Glover committed a costly traveling violation and Northport capitalized behind Bolick’s booming triple in the last 19 seconds.

Even Jvee Casio’s own trey the next possession hardly mattered as Bolick iced the deal with two freebies for the final count.

Northport shot 46-percent from the field compared to Blackwater’s 47-percent and trailed in the rebounding (42-44) and assist departments (20-29) but made up in fastbreak, bench and turnover points plus Murphy’s heroics to salvage the gritty win.

Glover had 20 points and nine boards but he committed five errors while Gab Banal (19), Casio (14) and Mike Ayonayon (12) provided coverage in a foiled cause for Blackwater, which slid to its eighth straight defeat at 1-9.

The Scores:

Northport 110 – Murphy 47, Bolick 24, Calma 10, Tolentino 9, Zamar 6, Sumang 6, Chan 3, Taha 2, Santos 2, Munzon 1, Balagasay 0, Caperal 0.

Blackwater 104 – Glover 20, Banal 19, Casio 14, Ayonayon 12, Taha 9, Ular 8, Suerte 7, Rosario 7, Ilagan 6, Hill 2, Escoto 0, DiGregorio 0, Amer 0.

Quarterscores: 25-21, 49-58, 74-78, 110-104.