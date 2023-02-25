Creamline bucks slow start, rebound at expense of Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers are back in the win column after overcoming the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 17-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-21, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

Chery Tiggo pounced in the opening set when Tots Carlos was caught riding the bench. EJ Laure, Mylene Paat and Shaya Adorador led the way on offense.

But Carlos found her way back to the Starting Six in the second set and helped Creamline regain their bearings. It came down to the offensive firepower of Jema Galanza and Michele Gumabao, though, who led the Cool Smashers in the onslaught.

The Cool Smashers regained the lead with another convincing win in the third.

By the fourth set, Gumabao scored on back-to-back attacks to clinch the match and improve to 4-1, 25-21.

Galanza finished with a triple-double performance with 25 points, 13 excellent digs, and 12 excellent receptions.

Gumabao added 17 markers as well as Ced Domingo chipped in 16 points.

Carlos, for her part, finished with nine points in three sets.

Jia Morado-De Guzman took charge of the playmaking with 34 excellent sets.

Laure and Adorador had 15 and 11 points, respectively, in the losing effort for the Crossovers.

Creamline looks to mount another win streak when they face the Army Black Mamba on Tuesday, February 28, while the Chery Tiggo Crossovers face off against the Akari Chargers on Saturday, March 4.