^

Sports

12 provincial teams book tickets to 24-squad 2023 NBTC National Finals

Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 5:40pm
12 provincial teams book tickets to 24-squad 2023 NBTC National Finals
SHS-Ateneo, with Gilas Pilipinas Youth standout Jared Bahay in the bottom middle, wearing jersey no. 9
Courtesy of NBTC

MANILA, Philippines — Former Division 1 champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu and Pampanga Delta lead the pack of a dozen provincial teams all set to wage war in the 2023 Smart NBTC National Finals from March 15 to 19 at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Magis Eagles hope to claim the crown they last wore in 2015, when they took down then-reigning and defending seven-peat NCAA Jrs. king San Beda High School. Pampanga Delta, meanwhile, brings over the top young talent from a province well-known as a hotbed for basketball prospects.

Rounding out the winners of Local Qualifying Tournaments (LQTs) are Team Tarlac representing Central Luzon, University of Luzon (Baguio), Philippine Christian University Dasmariñas (Cavite), Holy Trinity College General Santos (Kidapawan), Saint Benilde International School Calamba (Laguna), Level Up Max Ballers Davao (Northern Mindanao) Batang Tiaong (Quezon), Don Bosco Dumaguete (Visayas), and Doc Boleros (Caloocan/Quezon City). The victor of the Batangas LQT will be determined in early March.

For the first time, the NBTC's 13th season is no longer confined to school-based squads and now includes club teams such as Pampanga Delta, Team Tarlac, Level Up Max Ballers Davao, Batang Tiaong, and Doc Boleros.

The national championship for high school was most recently won by Nazareth School of National University twice in a row in 2018 and 2019. In the upcoming tournament supported by SM, Coach E Basketball Academy, Molten, and the Swish App, 24 teams will first duke it out in classification contests where the winners will be classified into Division 1, while the losers will be moved to Division 2. Both divisions will then get three-team groups of four which will battle each other in round-robin eliminations.

The top team from each group will advance to the knockout semifinals and then finals, where the Division 1 and Division 2 kings will be crowned. In the culminating day, the championship games will be complemented by the title match of the historic Smart NBTC Girls Have Next powered by Fil-Nation Select and the Under Armour All-Star Game, Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Shootout, and Skills Challenge.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot praises Malonzo, Amos for 'playing big' vs Lebanon

Chot praises Malonzo, Amos for 'playing big' vs Lebanon

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Head coach Chot Reyes leaned on role players for 58 points, more than half of the production for the Nationals.
Sports
fbtw
With Manila visit, Carmelo Anthony touches base with familiar faces

With Manila visit, Carmelo Anthony touches base with familiar faces

2 hours ago
Former NBA star and recent Manila visitor Carmelo Anthony also found the perfect opportunity to reconnect with some of his...
Sports
fbtw
Kingad stops Saputra's hot streak with unanimous decision win

Kingad stops Saputra's hot streak with unanimous decision win

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Kingad, who defended his spot at No. 3 in the ONE Flyweight Rankings, derailed Saputra's seven fight win streak where he also...
Sports
fbtw
Mason Amos pulls off perfect Gilas debut

Mason Amos pulls off perfect Gilas debut

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Though playing only over eight minutes, Amos finished with 13 points on a flawless 5-of-5 shooting clip. He nailed three triples...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons decimate Lady Warriors in UAAP Season 85 opener

Lady Falcons decimate Lady Warriors in UAAP Season 85 opener

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Save for an opening set where the Lady Falcons looked to be getting into the thick of things, Adamson limited UE to just 14...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Creamline bucks slow start, rebound at expense of Chery Tiggo

Creamline bucks slow start, rebound at expense of Chery Tiggo

By Luisa Morales | 15 minutes ago
Galanza finished with a triple-double performance with 25 points, 13 excellent digs, and 12 excellent receptions.
Sports
fbtw
Thai rookie overwhelms field with solid 64, leads by 4

Thai rookie overwhelms field with solid 64, leads by 4

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
The fancied bets did make their moves in moving day in the $1.7 million LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club’s Pattaya’s...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Malonzo felt at home in Philippine Arena with big performance for Gilas

Ginebra's Malonzo felt at home in Philippine Arena with big performance for Gilas

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After winning the PBA Commissioner's Cup in a winner-take-all Game 7 last January in the same venue, Malonzo had a game for...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Alyssa Valdez undergoes 'procedure' for knee injury

Creamline's Alyssa Valdez undergoes 'procedure' for knee injury

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
On social media, the club announced that the star hitter had the procedure recently and said that it "will help her recover...
Sports
fbtw
NU schools Ateneo to open UAAP women's volleyball title defense

NU schools Ateneo to open UAAP women's volleyball title defense

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Lady Bulldogs, who are now winners of 19 straight games stretching from UAAP Season 82, stamped class on Final Four contender...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with