Thai rookie overwhelms field with solid 64, leads by 4

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap of Thailand hits a tee shot during the final round of the 2022 LPGA Q-Series - Dothan at Highland Oaks Golf Course on Dec. 11, 2022 in Dothan, Alabama.

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing seems to faze LPGA Tour rookie Natthakritta Vongtaveelap.

Not even the elite field made up of all but one of the world’s Top 10 and a slew of major winners from all over as the young Thai produced a flawless, eagle-spiked 64 to stretch her shaky one-stroke lead over Swede Maja Stark to a commanding four-shot bulge over childhood friend Atthaya Thitikul in Chon Buri Saturday.

The fancied bets did make their moves in moving day in the $1.7 million LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club’s Pattaya’s Old Course, but so did the 20-year-old Vongtaveelap, who is playing on a sponsor’s exemption and one of the 46 who made the grade in last year’s Q-Series and earned LPGA status.

She matched Nelly Korda’s eagle-start in a separate flight. Unlike the former world No. 1, however, Vongtaveelap kept giving herself chances with her awesome driving, superb iron game, brilliant bunker play and near-impeccable putting.

She hardly felt the heat – course condition-wise and otherwise – and she would pull off bailout shots in a couple of times her driver would go a little bit off to save pars on her way to a pair of 32s and a 54-hole total of 20-under 196 total, an impressive output indeed for one playing in a tournament of this magnitude for the very first time.

But Thitikul, the world No. 4, waged her own battle, also in another threesome, coming away with her own version of an eight-under card she spiked with five birdies in the first seven holes. She actually tied Vongtaveelap in one stretch but fell back with three missed birdie opportunities inside eight feet.

She added three more birdies in the first four holes at the back but bogeyed the par-3 16th before coming through with a spectacular bunker shot on the par-5 closing hole to within four feet for birdie and a 31-33 for a 200 aggregate.

Celine Boutier of France shot a 67 for third at 201 while American Lilia Vu charged back with a 66 to tie Swedes Anna Nordqvist and Stark, who turned in a 67 and 69, respectively, at 202.

Meanwhile, Yuka Saso, just three strokes off the pace midway through the first of two legs of LPGA's Southeast Asian swing, birdied two of the first six holes to get into scoring position but flubbed a number of birdie chances and settled for pars all the way to No. 16. The ICTSI-backed shotmaker then bogeyed the 17th and blew another bid on the last for a 71.

The 2021 US Women's Open champion tumbled to 15th at 206, now 10 shots behind.

Korda, just two behind Vongtaveelap after 36 holes, actually showed hints at dominating the pivotal round with a birdie on No. 2 to go three-under after two holes. But the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist wavered with mishits and missed putts and went on a roller-coaster ride from there, mixing five birdies with the same number of bogeys for a 69.

She dropped to joint seventh at 203 with South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai, the (British) Women’s Open winner last year, and Korean Hyo Joo Kim, the world No. 9 and the Evian titlist in 2014, who matched 66s, and world No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who carded a 67.

But they all lay too far behind the leader, the former SEA Games gold medalist who also showed no signs of slowing down – at least in the third round.

For the big-hitting shotmaker, enjoying top form after sweeping the first two legs of this year’s Thailand LPGA Tour recently, proved up to the task, closing out with three straight birdies, starting with a solid tee-shot from the tough par-3 No. 16 that hit the slope and rolled to within four feet, a brilliant approach on the next that again landed on a mound all the way to near the hole, and a three-foot feat after reaching the 18th fringe in two.

Vongtaveelap also birdied Nos. 6, 7 and 10 while relishing the rare chance to playing before a huge hometown crowd she described as the “biggest” in her life.

After her dominant third round exploits, Vongtaveelap also lined herself up for a massive feat.