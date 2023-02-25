^

Ginebra's Malonzo felt at home in Philippine Arena with big performance for Gilas

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 5:19pm
Jamie Malonzo (center)
FIBA / SBP

MANILA, Philippines — Jamie Malonzo has enjoyed much success in the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, both as a player for the Barangay Ginebra and Gilas Pilipinas.

After winning the PBA Commissioner's Cup in a winner-take-all Game 7 last January in the same venue, Malonzo had a game for himself in Gilas' 107-96 victory over Lebanon on Friday.

Malonzo finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with five boards, three assists, one steal and two blocks.

He was a walking highlight reel as well as he finished with multiple high flying dunks that sent the arena on its feet.

As he celebrates the milestones of his career in the venue, Malonzo feels right at home.

"It was different I had a blue jersey in front of a red jersey this time. As far as the fans, the feeling of a big arena and just everybody there. I sort of felt at home for sure playing in front of that crowd again," said Malonzo after the game.

"It's definitely exciting that I played here in Game 7 and played here tonight, it's definitely a familiar feeling. It felt like home," he added.

Asked if it was his plan to come up with those athletic dunks courtesy of Scottie Thompson assists, Malonzo said he was simply trying to entertain the fans who came all the way to support the Nationals in person.

"I’m happy that Scottie is gonna make the right play always. That’s the kind of point guard he is. It fell on me and of course, I want to give the fans what they want to see, highlights and exciting basketball, so for sure," he said.

Malonzo will hope to make it to the final cut anew when head coach Chot Reyes chooses his 12-man lineup for Jordan on their last game in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Monday, February 27.

