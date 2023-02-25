^

Creamline's Alyssa Valdez undergoes 'procedure' for knee injury

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 4:16pm
Alyssa Valdez
MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers have announced that Alyssa Valdez has underwent a "procedure" to help her in her recovery from a knee injury on Saturday, as the Cool Smashers prepared for battle against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

On social media, the club announced that the star hitter had the procedure recently and said that it "will help her recover faster and come back stronger."

Valdez has been sidelined since the start of the All-Filipino Conference after injuring her right knee in the battle for third against the Crossovers in the PVL Reinforced Conference last year.

"We will ensure that she continues to receive the best possible care and treatment. We want to thank everyone for the prayers and the concern. She will be back soon enough," read Creamline's statement.

It can be recalled that Valdez bared that she would not be needing surgery for the said injury.

Even without Valdez, the Cool Smashers have proved to be a force in the All-Filipino Conference as they currently have a share of the PVL lead with a 3-1 slate.

The former Ateneo standout has been present in the Cool Smashers' game still during her recovery as she watches on from the bench as her team competes in the PVL.

As Valdez continues to miss games, the Cool Smashers have leaned on the likes of Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Michele Gumabao to produce the offense for the All-Filipino defending champions.

