NU schools Ateneo to open UAAP women's volleyball title defense

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 4:09pm
Alyssa Solomon
MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs began their title retention bid with a spirited victory over the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs, who are now winners of 19 straight games stretching from UAAP Season 82, stamped class on Final Four contender Ateneo led by Alyssa Solomon.

"Malaking bagay sa amin to. Parang fresh start kasi kami," said NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan.

"Ang mindset na muna namin is, 'yun pa rin, every game pa rin, simula last season hanggang sa nag-champion kami, at ngayon, panibago na ulit, yun lang yung iniisip namin, 'yung goal namin para tuluy-tuloy lang kami mag-improve as a team," he added.

Solomon finished with 12 points built off of 10 attacks, one block, and one ace to lead the Lady Bulldogs in the convincing victory.

In the opening set, the Lady Bulldogs pulled away in the middle of the frame courtesy of an 8-1 run buoyed by the consistent service game of Bella Belen.

That proved to be the same story in the second frame where they once again took over midway. Princess Robles converted on a booming kill off of the combination play to clinch the 2-0 lead, 25-20.

The Blue Eagles, with their backs against the wall, fought valiantly until the end including a 5-0 scoring burst while they saved just as many match points.

But a service error from Faith Nisperos that went straight to the net gifted NU the sweep victory.

Playing supporting role to Solomon was Robles who ended up with 11 markers as reigning MVP Bella Belen added eight points.

Alexis Miner led Ateneo in the losing effort with nine points.

NU faces the Adamson Lady Falcons next who are fresh off of a three-set victory over the UE Lady Warriors on Wednesday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

