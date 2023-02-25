'I felt like I was Ali': Anthony enjoys visit to 'historic' Araneta Coliseum

MANILA, Philippines — The sheer history of the Smart Araneta Coliseum was not lost on its visitor on Friday, as 2023 FIBA World Cup global ambassador Carmelo Anthony reflected on the events that took place in the Big Dome during his introductory press conference with FIBA.

As he talked hoops and the World Cup, Anthony said that he was well aware of the importance attached to the venue — including one that was close to his heart.

In October 1 1975, Muhammad Ali faced off one last time against Joe Frazier III in the Big Dome in what became one of boxing's biggest fights dubbed the "Thrilla in Manila".

A fan of Ali himself, Anthony was beyond the moon to experience the Big Dome first hand.

"I felt it. I felt like I was Ali walking in here. I'm like one of the biggest Ali fans. You know, the way that you guys love basketball over here, I love Ali," admitted Anthony.

"And for me to come into this arena and knowing and understanding the history that took place in this building, with him and the Thrilla in Manila, puts a lot of things in perspective for me. I just checked this off this bucket list," he added.

Adding even more importance for Anthony is that Araneta also served as one of the constant stops for his late friend Kobe Bryant in his multiple trips to the Philippines.

The venue even immortalized Bryant's visits with his own mural up in the rafters which Anthony could see from the stage where he had been speaking.

Carrying with him the history of Araneta, along with the sentimental value brought by Bryant, Anthony was delighted to have made his own mark in the Big Dome.

"On top of that, having somebody like my brother Kobe who you know, raved about the Philippines, he kept telling me you have to get there, you have to get there, they love you and now I took him up on that and to be sitting here across from his mural, you know, right in front of me, it says a lot and it means a lot." he said.

After his visit to Araneta, Anthony moved on to another iconic stadium in the Philippines as he headed to the Philippine Arena in Bocaue where he witnessed Gilas Pilipinas beat Lebanon, 107-96, on Friday.