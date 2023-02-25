Lady Falcons decimate Lady Warriors in UAAP Season 85 opener

MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Lady Falcons absolutely crushed the UE Lady Warriors in straight sets for a dominant showing in their UAAP Season 85 opener, 25-19, 25-9, 25-5, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

Save for an opening set where the Lady Falcons looked to be getting into the thick of things, Adamson limited UE to just 14 points in the next two periods to gift their head coach Jerry Yee the victory in his first game back in the UAAP.

Adamson used a 12-0 scoring run in the second set, punctuated by an error by Dara Nieva, to zoom to a 17-3 advantage.

In the third set, they were also off to the races early with an 8-1 lead off of the bat.

Ayesha Juegos blocked Janeca Lana to clinch match point and forced UE to a second worst scoring output in UAAP women's volleyball history with only five points to show in the outing.

The Lady Falcons only needed 63 minutes to finish off the Lady Warriors.

"Good game between two teams and good kumbaga, game for us to get playing time for all. Hopefully, the following games, masustain namin," said Yee after the match.

He was able to use all his players in the opening game.

Almonte paced the Lady Falcons with 12 points while Trisha Tubu added 11 markers. Setter Louie Romero distributed the ball well among her teammates with 14 excellent sets.

Earlier, the UE men's team dominated the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14, as the UAAP men's vollleyball tournament returned for the first time in three years.

JM Andaya and Kenneth Culabat finished with 14 markers each in the victory for the 1-0 start for the Red Warriors.