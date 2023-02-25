^

St. Jude moves on cusp of PCYAA title

Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 11:53am
St. Jude's Ethan Kaw
MANILA, Philippines — St. Jude Catholic School blasted Xavier School, 84-62, in Game One of the Finals to move closer to the Philippine Ching Yuen Athletic Association (PCYAA) 10th Anniversary Invitational Basketball Tournament crown on Thursday night at Uno High School Gym.

Ethan Kaw spearheaded the Green Knights, unloading a game-high 29 points to go with six rebounds and three assists that kept his side's 11-game win streak going while inflicting the first loss on the Golden Stallions' slate.

The hardnosed forward scored eight in St. Jude's backbreaking 23-0 second quarter turnaround that flipped the game from a 22-15 deficit to a 38-22 lead in its favor.

Kobe Chong, the top scorer of the tourney, also did his damage with an all-around game of 20 points, 10 boards, five assists, three steals, and two blocks, while Enrico Feliciano scored seven of his 14 points in that killer second period stretch, on top of six steals, four assists, and three rebounds.

The Homer So-mentored Green Knights were never threatened from there, shooting 45-percent from the field as they enjoyed a lead as high as 33, 84-51, late in the payoff period of this tourney which is supported by Milk Magic, Spalding, Vital Purified Drinking Water, and Nexgen Asia.

It was a sweet redemption for St. Jude after tasting a 93-82 defeat to Xavier way back in the opening game of the season last Nov. 13.

Now, St. Jude will shoot for the sweep with Game Two set on Feb. 28, Tuesday, at the same venue.

Andre Tan shot a horrid 3-of-18 clip to pace the Golden Stallions with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Brent Tiu was held to just 11 points, four boards, four steals, and two assists and committed seven of their 26 turnovers.

Xavier also struggled to find the bottom of the net, shooting a paltry 25-percent clip that spoiled their bid for a perfect season.

Also part of this 11-team Fil-Chinese league are Pace Academy, St. Stephen's High School, Chiang Kai Shek College, Philippine Cultural College, Jubilee Christian Academy, MGC-New Life Christian Academy, Uno High School, Grace Christian College, and Hope Christian High School.

The Scores:

ST. JUDE 84 — Kaw 29, K. Chong 20, Feliciano 14, Ngu 9, Vinoya 4, C. dela Cruz 3, Chu 3, A. Chong 2, K. dela Cruz 0, J. Tan 0, Sy 0, Zeng 0, L. Tan 0, S. Tan 0.

XAVIER 62 — Tan 13, Tiu 11, Guevarra 10, Ramirez 7, Dagdag 5, Chio 5, Kua 4, Lim 3, Tan Climaco 2, Yu Chua 2, Dizon 0, Ong 0.

Quarters: 13-20, 42-31, 67-44, 84-62.

