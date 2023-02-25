Carmelo Anthony tells Gilas to showcase Philippine basketball in World Cup hosting

Carmelo Anthony (left) takes a selfie with Gilas Pilipinas after their 107-96 win over Lebanon at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — FIBA World Cup global ambassador Carmelo Anthony had simple advice for Gilas Pilipinas as they prepare to do battle as the country co-hosts the 2023 FIBA World Cup later this year.

Even as he acknowledges that there will be a different kind of expectation for the national team with the games happening on home court, Anthony says there should be a different focus for Gilas.

"It’s a little different, you know when you're actually hosting the World Cup. You're the host country and there's a different pressure that comes along with that," Anthony said during his introductory press conference as global ambassador.

"But I will say, it’s not even about pressure in this situation, it's just about allowing the rest of the world to see how the Philippines does it, right? And what they’re actually going out there playing for. A sense of pride that they going out there playing for," he added.

Anthony said that even as it stands, the Philippines has loads to boast of already — no matter what the results say.

"Win, lose or draw, yeah I think the Philippines could be proud that they are hosting, one of the hosts in the 2023 FIBA World Cup games," he said.

"I think from that standpoint, that says a lot. And if that’s also going to propel the Philippines down the line, when it comes to actually continue in the development of the game of basketball," he added.

Anthony joins Pau Gasol and Luis Scola as global ambassadors of the tournament.

He was able to catch Gilas Pilipinas in action as well on Friday when he headed to the Philippine Arena in Bocaue as the Nationals drubbed Lebanon, 107-96.

Before the game, Anthony was presented to the crowd as he carried the World Cup trophy to center court. He also rubbed shoulders with some of the national team players after the victory.