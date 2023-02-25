AIA 7s: Black Amigos look to vie for Division 1 title

MANILA, Philippines — If you can characterize Black Amigos Football Club, it is their willingness to take a hit then adapt.

In their very first season in the AIA 7s Football Tournament’s Division 2 last year, 2022, the Black Amigos lost their first three matches as they struggled to adapt to the smaller pitch and faster pace of the Philippines’ premier seven-a-side football competition.

Once they did, this team of 12 foreign and eight Filipino players began to bowl over the opposition to go to the top of the Division 2 table.

In the play-offs, they continued their Cinderella march to the finals where they defeated Resenha, 4-2, for the championship and the promotion to the top division.

“It was a very good experience for us in the league and we won the championship that allowed us to get promoted to Division One,” noted Black Amigos team manager Smart. “We had our struggles, but we showed that with a lot of hard work and a willingness to work as a team, we or anyone can get things done.”

Now, in the first division, heading into Week Three, Black Amigos carries a 1-1 slate.

They are currently in third spot in the nine-team division after they lost their opening match, 2-nil to Super Rangers, and after defeating Maharlika Manila, 6-nil.

Back Amigos plays Manila Digger at 5pm at the McKinley Hill Stadium this Sunday, February 26.