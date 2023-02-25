^

Chot praises Malonzo, Amos for 'playing big' vs Lebanon

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 11:18am
Chot praises Malonzo, Amos for 'playing big' vs Lebanon
Jamie Malonzo
FIBA / SBP

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas was able to count on its bench players on Friday as they tallied their fourth straight victory at the expense of Lebanon, 107-96, in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue.

Head coach Chot Reyes leaned on role players for 58 points, more than half of the production for the Nationals.

After naturalized player Justin Brownlee, the two next highest scorers for Gilas came off of the bench — Jamie Malonzo and Mason Amos.

Both surprise stars for Gilas as they improved their record to 6-3 in the qualifiers.

"Well, we really thought that was going to be key off the bench — those two guys. Because they were basically our bigs off the bench," said Reyes after the game.

"After June Mar [Fajardo] and Justin, basically it was only Mason and Jamie that we had, because as you know, we are decimated with the lack of our other big players. So, the fact that they both played well, I think, was a big factor," he added.

Malonzo was able to get things going for Gilas with his highlight reel baskets and finished with 15 markers, while Amos, who had played his first game for the senior national team, exploded for 11 of his 13 points in the third canto.

Ray Parks Jr. and Jordan Heading also added 10 points each as subs, as the second unit made up four of the six players in double-digit scoring for the Philippines.

"The bench really gave us a spark, going on crucial runs in both the first and the second half. So, I hope they can continue," he said.

Amos, in particular, heaped the praise of Reyes as the tactician foresees him as one of the future stars of the nationals.

"Mason is... what, 18 years old or something. So, he still has a lot to learn, he still has a lot to develop, especially on defense. But, you can see his shooting prowess for a big man, and that's the weapon that we feel that we can continuously exploit, that we can use moving forward," he said.

"So, [I'm] very happy about that development."

Reyes will look to lean on his bench players anew when Gilas faces off with Jordan to wrap up the qualifiers on Monday, February 27.

