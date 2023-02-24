Saso moves to joint 8th but falls by 3 after a 68

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso added a 68 to an opening 67, improved from joint ninth to a share of eighth but fell farther back by three as local ace Natthakritta Vongtaveelap took command with a scorching 65 halfway through the LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club in Chon Buri Friday.

Like in the first round, Saso found the par-72 layout’s backside a lot tougher than the front, yielding another pair of bogeys that stymied what would’ve been a blistering stint as she gunned down six birdies for a pair of 34s and a 36-hole aggregate of 135.

From two down, however, the ICTSI-backed 2021 US Women’s Open champion now lay three strokes off the new leader as Vongtaveelap used a solid backside run that featured four straight birdies from No. 12 for a 30 and a 65.

Counting her first round 67, the former SEA Games gold medalist in her first full season on the LPGA Tour upstaged the big guns, including world No. 1 Lydia Ko, defending champion Brooke Henderson and former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, as she roared to the top with a 12-under 132.

But her surge didn’t come as a big surprise for those who witnessed Vongtaveelap’s fiery start on the Thailand LPGA Tour where she swept the first two legs in the BGC Championship and the NSDF Championship in the run-up to this week’s $1.7 million event serving as the second leg of this year’s LPGA Tour.

Vongtaveelap led Maja Stark by one after the Swede fired a 67 for a 133 with Korda, another former world No. 1, and Celine Boutier of France rallying with 66s to tie Emily Pedersen (67), Korean Jenny Shin (68) and Thai Jaravee Boonchant (69) at 134.

Ko, meanwhile, put in a second straight 68 for joint 15th at 136 in the company of Danielle Kang (66), Charley Hull (67), Atthaya Thitikul (69) and Lilia Vu (70), while Henderson carded a pedestrian 70 for a 139, seven strokes off the red-hot Vongtaveelap.

Nasa Hataoka, who grabbed the first round lead with a 65, wavered with a 72 and tumbled down to tied 20th at 137, while Jin Young Ko turned in a 70 after a 68 for a 138.

Saso sizzled off the tee on a 277-yard clip as she hit all but one fairway. She, however, missed 12 greens but more than made for the struggle by making 28 putts.

While she hopes to score a follow-up to her major breakthrough after a spell last year, Saso is putting premium on staying healthy throughout the season, saying: “Stay healthy until the end of the season. I think that will be my priority.”

“But yeah, hopefully, I’d be able to do what I have to do every week and give myself a chance. Yeah, just staying healthy.”