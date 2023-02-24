^

Carmelo Anthony raves over Philippine basketball fanbase

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 6:41pm
BOCAUE, Bulacan – FIBA World Cup global ambassador Carmelo Anthony on Friday had nothing but praise for the Filipino basketball community as he was officially welcomed on board the campaign for the World Cup co-hosted by the country.

During a short press conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum before he headed to the Philippine Arena to watch the game between Gilas Pilipinas and Lebanon, Anthony said that he knew of the Philippines' love for hoops, and that he has personally felt that passion since arriving.

"I've been feeling the love, the energy. I can tell that it's been a long coming, me coming to the Philippines," he said.

"I do think that Filipino fans are one of the best fanbases in the world. I say that in a very genuine way because there's no other place in the world where it's just basketball, just basketball. That's what's being preached from a little kid all the way to being an adult," he added.

Anthony hit town on Thursday to join former NBA players Luis Scola and Pau Gasol as global ambassadors of the tournament set later this year, with Japan and Indonesia co-hosting with the Philippines.

Before meeting the press at the Big Dome, Anthony was able to take in some of the sights.

He was, however, most looking forward to watching the Philippine crowd during Gilas' game against Lebanon.

"When you have that environment, that atmosphere where everybody supports one common cause, the energy is going to be ecstatic tonight [in the Gilas Pilipinas game]. I can't wait to get there," he said.

As of press time, Anthony is here in Bocaue catching the action unfold. Shortly before tip-off, Anthony was presented to the crowd as he carried the World Cup trophy to center court.

Philstar
