Queen Sirikit Cup golf: Malixi loses 3rd place to Korean in countback

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 6:20pm
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi’s fiery start fizzled out with a three-putt miscue on No. 11 and ruined by a triple-bogey on No. 13 as she hobbled with a 74 and tied for third with Korean Hyunjo Yoo in individual play of the Queen Sirikit Cup at Manila Southwoods’ Masters course Friday.

India’s Avani Prashanth capped her amazing wire-to-wire triumph with a 68 for a 16-under 272 and a whopping 10-stroke victory over New Zealand’s Fiona, who shot a 69 for a 282, while Yoo closed out with a 71 for a 283 and edged Malixi for third place honors after the countback.

Malixi birdied Nos. 1 and 4 to pull within three strokes off Prashanth and spark hopes for an explosive finish for the ICTSI-backed ace. But she missed a number of birdie chances them tumbled with a three-putt bogey from the fringe on the 11th then blew it all when she needed extra shots to get out of the bunker on the par-3 13th.

She also bogeyed the 17th but holed out with a birdie for a 34-40.
Yoo birdied three of the last seven holes for a 71.
Mafy Singson stumbled with a 75 and wound up tied 26th with a 305 while Lois Kaye Go made a 74 for a 308 for a share of 32nd in a field of 36.

The Phl also closed out with 148 in team play and fell to ninth in team play at 583 as Korea reclaimed the championship with a 139, spiked by Kim Minsol’s 68, for a 564, foiling India’s sweep bid with a 569 after 142.

Dethroned champion Japan ended up third with a 573 after a 140.

