Yulo falters in Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 5:06pm
Yulo falters in Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series
The Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after competing during the Men's Floor Exercise final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 5, 2022.
Ben Stansall / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo’s 2024 Paris Olympic journey suffered a snag as he failed to advance in both the finals of his pet floor exercise as well as in the ring event in the kickoff leg of the FIG’s Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Cottbus, Germany Thursday.

The former world champion was just 20th in the floor exercise where he has a 13.400 and 13th in ring where he managed 13.833 and missed making the cut to the medal round.

The 22-year-old pocket-sized dynamo from Leveriza, Manila did not join the pommel horse.

Simply, Yulo faltered under the spotlight of the events topped by Israeli Artem Dolgopyat, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics gold winner who emerged No. 1 in floor exercise, and Greek demigod Eleftherious Petrounias, a true lord of the ring being a three-time world champion and a 2016 Rio gold medalist.

Interestingly, Yulo once bested Dolgopyat when the former outshone the latter in the 2019 Worlds in Stuttgart to snatch the floor exercise mint.

But the Filipino Southeast Asian Games quintuple gold winner couldn’t weave the same magic he did in Stuttgart and was just sideswiped by the indomitable world-class competition.

He, however, would have a chance to redeem himself as he sees action in vault where he captured a gold in Kitakyushu in 2021 and a silver in Liverpool last year and parallel bars where copped a silver in Kitakyushu and a bronze in Liverpool.

He isn’t seeing action in the horizontal bars.

The Cottbus event will be Yulo’s first stop in what would be a long, lonely journey to 2024 Paris Games where he hopes to deliver the country a historic gymnastics gold medal.

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS
