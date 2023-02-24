Lady Bulldogs begin UAAP volleyball title defense vs Blue Eagles

The spotlight will be on NU, which wiped the floor with all its counterparts in Season 84 to cap a perfect 16-0 championship run for its first volleyball crown in 65 years.

Games Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. – Adamson vs UE (men's)

12 p.m. – Adamson vs UE (women's)

2 p.m. – NU vs Ateneo (women's)

4 p.m. – NU vs Ateneo (men's)

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion National University takes on Ateneo for its first test in an anticipated tougher title bid in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament opening weekend at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 2 p.m. with the Lady Bulldogs eyeing to make it 17 straight wins fresh off a clean sweep of Season 84 for their first UAAP title in 65 years.

Prior to that, host Adamson and University of the East collide at 12 p.m. while its men’s counterparts clash in the opener at 10 a.m. NU and Ateneo men’s teams wrap up the day at 4 p.m.

NU ruled Season 84 via 16-0 sweep and wiped out the inaugural Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Tournament to carry the biggest target on its back this season.

With an intact lineup led by UAAP Rookie-MVP Mhicaela Belen and SSL MVP Alyssa Solomon, the Lady Bulldogs sure loom as the heavy favorites. But coach Karl Dimaculangan wants no inch of complacency from his wards.

“’In-expect namin na mas magiging mahirap ngayong season. Pero ‘yung mindset ng team ngayon ay hindi kung paano ide-defend ‘yung title kundi kung paano kami magi-improve,” said coach Karl Dimaculangan.

“Ang focus namin ay day-to-day improvement. ‘Yung respect namin, nandoon sa lahat ng teams so well-prepared lahat. Kailangan handa kami.”

Standing in NU's way is Ateneo, champion of V-League Collegiate Challenge, in a battle of preseason champions as the Lady Eagles shoot for a massive stunner right off the bat.

“We’re happy na nagkaroon ng experience and preparations unlike last year when we only had UAAP. We managed to see our witness and strengths. We’re hoping it will make us a better team this year,” said coach Oliver Almadro with Faith Nisperos leading their charge.

Meanwhile, the UAAP will bring back pre-pandemic routines this season including handshakes, high-fives and change courts following strict protocols last year. A challenge system will also be in effect starting in the second round.