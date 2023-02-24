^

Sports

Vintage Arcilla dominates Pague to rule Escudero Cup

Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 2:32pm
Vintage Arcilla dominates Pague to rule Escudero Cup
Johnny Arcilla (left) clinches another Open trophy over Jose Maria Pague.

MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Arcilla overwhelmed Jose Maria Pague with a stellar play that has anchored his long reign in local tennis, coming away with a 6-2, 6-0 victory to capture the Escudero Cup National Tennis Open Championship in San Pablo City Friday.

He broke his young rival in the fourth game of the opening frame, then repeated the feat in the eighth before turning their second set duel into a virtual workout, limiting Pague to just one point in the latter’s three turns on serve.

Arcilla, 43, actually needed an extra set to subdue Vicente Anasta, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2, in the semis but the veteran Davis Cupper and 10-time PCA champion got his second win in the final and clobbered the second-ranked Pague, who also struggled past Charles Kinaadman, 6-1, 0-6, 6-4, in their side of the Final Four in the Group A tournament that marked return of the Don Arsenio Escudero Sr. Cup after a long absence on the PPS-PEPP calendar.

Arcilla has stayed in top form through the years, winning five Open titles in the Palawan Pawnshop-sponsored circuit last year, including the season-ending Naga Open in Cebu last December.

His partnership with Bryan Saarenas also produced a victory as they held off Anasta and Pague, 6-3, 7-5, to clinch the doubles diadem in the event backed by Rep. Loreto Amante, Rep. Edwin Olivarez, Rep. Sonny Lagon, Arman Santos, Converge, Mitsubishi Motors, Dunlop and Slazenger.

Meanwhile, action in the Escudero Cup juniors tournament got under way Friday with five age-group category titles up for grabs, including the premier 18-U division headed by Vince Serna and Ivan Manila (boys) and Chloe Mercado and Jana Diaz (girls), according to tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay.

 For details and listup, call 0915-4046464.

JOHNNY ARCILLA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Payback time for Gilas?

Payback time for Gilas?

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
A much-awaited debut for a well-loved naturalized player. A home gig at the country’s largest indoor arena. A shot...
Sports
fbtw

Terrence joins SMB in EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Terrence Romeo is leaving for Japan with the San Miguel Beer team playing in the EASL Champions Week on March 1-5 but coach Jorge Gallent said yesterday it’ll be a day-to-day decision whether or not he’ll...
Sports
fbtw
Reserves do it for Choco vs Army

Reserves do it for Choco vs Army

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Desperate to halt its alarming losing skein, Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin pulled a rabbit out of his hat, going to...
Sports
fbtw

Dragons ready for Japan

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Bay Area closed its tune-up schedule with a 49-point demolition of La Salle at the Kerry Sports Gym in Shangri-La The Fort, BGC, last Wednesday as coach Brian Goorjian said the Dragons’ participation in the...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers, Crossovers collide in duel of PVL title favorites

Cool Smashers, Crossovers collide in duel of PVL title favorites

4 hours ago
Creamline and Chery Tiggo face off in a much-awaited clash of two of the growing list of title contenders.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Bulldogs begin UAAP volleyball title defense vs Blue Eagles

Lady Bulldogs begin UAAP volleyball title defense vs Blue Eagles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 55 minutes ago
Reigning champion National University takes on Ateneo for its first test in an anticipated tougher title bid in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan conquers Anvaya Cove Ladies Invitational

Pagdanganan conquers Anvaya Cove Ladies Invitational

1 hour ago
With a huge lead and a brimful of confidence, Bianca Pagdanganan turned the final round of the rich Anvaya Cove Ladies Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers start playoff drive with win over Warriors

Lakers start playoff drive with win over Warriors

1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers launched their final push for a playoff berth with a 124-111 victory over the reigning champions Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Manila visitor Carmelo Anthony named FIBA World Cup ambassador

Manila visitor Carmelo Anthony named FIBA World Cup ambassador

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Anthony, who was part of the Team USA iteration in 2006 to win bronze in what was then known as the FIBA World Championship,...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas storms back vs Zamboanga in MPBL preseason tilt

Batangas storms back vs Zamboanga in MPBL preseason tilt

5 hours ago
Tanduay held Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines scoreless in the last 1 minute and 38 seconds and pulled off a come-from-behind...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with