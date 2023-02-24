^

Manila visitor Carmelo Anthony named FIBA World Cup ambassador

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 2:04pm
Carmelo Anthony attends the 36th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022 in New York City.
THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — FIBA and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) revealed on Friday that NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony will be the third global ambassador for the 2023 FIBA World Cup that the country will co-host.

Anthony, who was part of the Team USA iteration in 2006 to win bronze in what was then known as the FIBA World Championship, received his welcome at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, shortly before Gilas Pilipinas faces Lebanon at the Philippine Arena where he is expected to watch the game.

He joins former NBA players Luis Scola and Pau Gasol as ambassadors of the event co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

While the 38-year-old wasn't a usual presence in Team USA's stints at the World Cup, Anthony played in four Olympic Games from 2004 to 2016.

In the Summer Games, he won three golds and one bronze medal.

Anthony was also named to the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

He last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Though he has yet to win an NBA championship, Anthony is a 10-time NBA All-Star, a one-time scoring champion, and was included in the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2004.

Before he was officially named as a global ambassador, Anthony was caught by fans roaming around Manila after he landed Thursday morning.

Intramuros restaurant Barbara's posted a photo of the NBA star dining with friends in their establishment.

