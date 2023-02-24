^

Batangas storms back vs Zamboanga in MPBL preseason tilt

February 24, 2023
Batangas storms back vs Zamboanga in MPBL preseason tilt
Jeckster Apinan finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Batangas City.
BATANGAS CITY – Tanduay held Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines scoreless in the last 1 minute and 38 seconds and pulled off a come-from-behind 88-83 victory on Thursday to keep its semifinal hopes alive in the 2023 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Pre-Season Tournament at the Lagao Gym in Brgy. Lagao, General Santos City.

Staring at a 77-83 deficit, the Athletics tightened their defenses to silence the Zamboanguenos while pouring the game's last 11 points to snatch the victory that leveled their record at 1-1.

CJ Isit proved his worth as Batangas' new recruit by firing a team-high 18 points — including four charities in the decisive homestretch — dishing off seven assists and grabbing seven rebounds.

It was his teammate, Jeckster Apinan, who was given Best Player honors, however, with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Other major contributors for Batangas, the 2018 MPBL Anta Rajah Cup champion, were Mark Justine Dela Virgen with 13 points, Levi Hernandez with 11 points and seven rebounds, Dawn Ochea with 10 points and eight rebounds and Jong Baloria with nine points.

Zamboanga, which surged ahead, 53-43, early in the third quarter, got a game-high 22 points from Jaycee Marcelino, last year's MVP, and 10 points each from Dexter Maiquez and Adrian Santos.

The Zamboanguenos fell to 1-1 in a tie with their tormentors.

The Pre-Season resumes on Friday, with Zamboanga battling Sarangani at 5 p.m., GenSan battling Imus at 7 p.m. and Batangas tackling Bulalakaw at 9 p.m.

