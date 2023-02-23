^

Saso 2 strokes adrift after 67 in LPGA Thailand

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 9:56pm
Yuka Saso
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Unable to get into the scoring act in the first flight, Yuka Saso found his range, rhythm and touch midway through and went on a birdie-spree from No. 5 before scrambling at the back to save a 67. She is just two shots off Japanese Nasa Hataoka and four others at the start of LPGA Thailand in Chon Buri on Thursday.

Hataoka sprayed the par-72 Siam Country Club course with eight birdies, including four straight at the finish, to negate a lone miscue for a 65 and lead a crowded leaderboard that included American Jennifer Kupcho, Chinese Xiyu Lin, Swede Anna Nordqvist and local ace Jaravee Boonchant.

Maja Stark, also of Sweden, took charge majority of the way with a sterling two-eagle feat on Nos. 5 and 11 but fumbled with a bogey on the 14th and finished with a 66 for joint sixth with Korean Jenny Shin and Lilia Vu of the US.

Saso, out to improve on her joint sixth place finish in the LPGA Tour’s kickoff leg, the Tournament of Champions, in Florida last month, flubbed a couple of birdie putts in the first four holes but rattled three straight from No. 5 on superb iron play and solid putting.

She picked up another stroke on the ninth, birdied the par-5 10th and looked headed to an explosive start.

But she failed to get up and down on the next, birdied the par-3 No. 13 but hit the bunker on the par-3 16th and made her second bogey. The 2021 US Women’s Open champion, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, dominated the closing par-5 hole for another birdie and a 32-35 round.

Joining her at ninth are local favorite Atthaya Thitikul, Korean Hyo Joo Kim, Irish Leona Maguire, Swede Frida Kinhult, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Emily Pedersen of Denmark.

A mix-up at the top, however, is expected in a switch in tee-times in the second round of the $1.7 million championship, the first of two legs in LPGA’s Southeast Asian swing this year. Singapore will host the next stop for the Women’s World Championship on March 2-5 at Sentosa.

