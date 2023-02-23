Shorthanded Choco Mucho survives Army challenge to end skid

MANILA, Philippines — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans snapped a two-game skid after a hard-earned five set win over the Army Black Mamba, 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-27, 15-11, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Thursday.

Despite playing without Bea de Leon and Des Cheng, who were both under the weather, the Flying Titans were able to get efficient play from Kat Tolentino, Isa Molde, and surprise starter Regine Arocha to stymie an upset-seeking Army side.

Arocha earned the praise of Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin for her efforts in the victory as they improved to 2-2.

"Syempre dahil kay Regine, maganda yung performance niya kahit na pinalit lang siya sa original na first six. Pero deserving talaga siya maging best player kasi sa training naman lagi naman talaga niyang pinupukpok yung first six eh," he said.

After squandering an 12-5 lead in the deciding fifth set, Tolentino and Molde scored the last three points for the Flying Titans to deny the reeling Lady Troopers who are now losers of 17 straight games since the PVL Invitational Conference last July 2022.

The Lady Troopers came back twice late in both the first and fourth sets as they played at pace with Choco Mucho.

In the fifth set decider, Army scored six straight points punctuated by an Ivy Perez ace to get within one, 11-12.

Just when it looked like Lady Troopers were about to stage one last scoring run, the Flying Titans were able to stop them in their tracks.

Tolentino scored 20 markers to lead the Flying Titans as Molde added 19 markers.

Arocha, who scored three points in the fifth set, chipped in with 13 points in her first start this conference.

After powering Army's spirited challenge, Jeanette Villareal finished with 19 points in the losing effort as four other Lady Troopers scored double figures as well.

Choco Mucho will look to keep their momentum going when they face the Cignal HD Spikers on Thursday, March 2. Meanwhile, the 0-4 Army look to end their skid against the Petro Gazz Angels on Saturday, March 4.