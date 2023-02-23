^

Sports

Shorthanded Choco Mucho survives Army challenge to end skid

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 7:28pm
Shorthanded Choco Mucho survives Army challenge to end skid
Regine Arocha
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans snapped a two-game skid after a hard-earned five set win over the Army Black Mamba, 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-27, 15-11, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Thursday.

Despite playing without Bea de Leon and Des Cheng, who were both under the weather, the Flying Titans were able to get efficient play from Kat Tolentino, Isa Molde, and surprise starter Regine Arocha to stymie an upset-seeking Army side.

Arocha earned the praise of Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin for her efforts in the victory as they improved to 2-2.

"Syempre dahil kay Regine, maganda yung performance niya kahit na pinalit lang siya sa original na first six. Pero deserving talaga siya maging best player kasi sa training naman lagi naman talaga niyang pinupukpok yung first six eh," he said.

After squandering an 12-5 lead in the deciding fifth set, Tolentino and Molde scored the last three points for the Flying Titans to deny the reeling Lady Troopers who are now losers of 17 straight games since the PVL Invitational Conference last July 2022.

The Lady Troopers came back twice late in both the first and fourth sets as they played at pace with Choco Mucho.

In the fifth set decider, Army scored six straight points punctuated by an Ivy Perez ace to get within one, 11-12.

Just when it looked like Lady Troopers were about to stage one last scoring run, the Flying Titans were able to stop them in their tracks.

Tolentino scored 20 markers to lead the Flying Titans as Molde added 19 markers.

Arocha, who scored three points in the fifth set, chipped in with 13 points in her first start this conference.

After powering Army's spirited challenge, Jeanette Villareal finished with 19 points in the losing effort as four other Lady Troopers scored double figures as well.

Choco Mucho will look to keep their momentum going when they face the Cignal HD Spikers on Thursday, March 2. Meanwhile, the 0-4 Army look to end their skid against the Petro Gazz Angels on Saturday, March 4.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Terrence joins SMB in EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
Terrence Romeo is leaving for Japan with the San Miguel Beer team playing in the EASL Champions Week on March 1-5 but coach Jorge Gallent said yesterday it’ll be a day-to-day decision whether or not he’ll...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing body says eating eggs could explain Benn's positive dope test

Boxing body says eating eggs could explain Benn's positive dope test

9 hours ago
Conor Benn has been cleared of a doping offense after the World Boxing Council ruled a "highly-elevated consumption of eggs"...
Sports
fbtw
UST Tigers recruit big men Amsali, Una

UST Tigers recruit big men Amsali, Una

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas, under returning mentor Pido Jarencio, has secured the commitments of two formidable big men to...
Sports
fbtw
Panama claims final spot in FIFA Women's World Cup

Panama claims final spot in FIFA Women's World Cup

7 hours ago
Panama claimed the final place in the FIFA Women's World Cup with a 1-0 win over Paraguay on Thursday in a qualifying tournament...
Sports
fbtw
'E-Palarong Pambansa' to gather top esports student-athletes

'E-Palarong Pambansa' to gather top esports student-athletes

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
A new national esports tournament circuit is underway, this time backed by the National Youth Commission — the E-Palarong...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brownlee leads Gilas 12 vs Lebanon

Brownlee leads Gilas 12 vs Lebanon

By Luisa Morales | 25 minutes ago
Smart Sports posted the 12-man roster Thursday evening, where Brownlee is joined by Ginebra teammate Scottie Thompson and...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL preseason: Nueva Ecija edges GenSan for semis berth; Imus rebounds

MPBL preseason: Nueva Ecija edges GenSan for semis berth; Imus rebounds

3 hours ago
The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards subdued the GenSan Warriors, 73-67, on Wednesday night and bagged the first semifinals slot...
Sports
fbtw
Anvaya Cove Ladies International: Pagdanganan leads after eagle-spiked 67

Anvaya Cove Ladies International: Pagdanganan leads after eagle-spiked 67

4 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan got back at PK Kongkraphan in emphatic fashion, toppling the Thai ace with an eagle-spiked frontside ...
Sports
fbtw
FEU great Tina Salak hopes to inspire women with UAAP head coaching role

FEU great Tina Salak hopes to inspire women with UAAP head coaching role

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
As she handles the Lady Tamaraws in what they expect to be a bounce-back season, Salak said that she wants to banner the skills...
Sports
fbtw
FIFA Women's World Cup trophy set for public viewing in Makati

FIFA Women's World Cup trophy set for public viewing in Makati

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The trophy will be displayed at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati on Wednesday, March 1, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with