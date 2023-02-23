MPBL preseason: Nueva Ecija edges GenSan for semis berth; Imus rebounds

MANILA, Philippines – The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards subdued the GenSan Warriors, 73-67, on Wednesday night and bagged the first semifinals slot in Group B of the 2023 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Pre-Season Tournament at the Lagao Gym in Brgy. Lagao, General Santos City.

It was the second straight win in as many starts for the Rice Vanguards, the reigning MPBL national champions who are gunning for the whopping Php3 million top purse in the eight-team, weeklong event.

The Warriors dropped to 1-1 and would be disputing the second semifinals berth with Imus, which totes the same record following an 88-65 thumping of Valenzuela on Friday at the end of the elimination phase.

Sarangani stunned Batangas City, 93-90, in the opener to pace Group A with Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines.

Jay Collado and Michael Mabulac powered Nueva Ecija with 15 points each, followed by John Villarias with nine as the Rice Vanguards controlled the game after allowing the Warriors to score the first basket.

With Pamboy Raymundo and Michael Juico also contributing for Coach Jerson Gabiltes, Nueva Ecija pulled away at 58-40 before cruising along in the fourth quarter.

GenSan got 18 points from Christian Fajarito, 12 from Nico Elorde and 11 from Delmar Mahaling.

Smarting from its opening 78-88 setback to Nueva Ecija on Tuesday, Imus surged beyond reach, 76-37, late behind the guns of Joseph Penaredondo, Jaymar Gimpayan and John Sherick Estrada.

Penaredondo fired 22 points, 15 in the first quarter, while Gimpayan and Estrada contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The tournament continues on Friday with Zamboanga battling Sarangani at 5 p.m. Other games pit GenSan against Imus and Bulalakaw against Batangas.