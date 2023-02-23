^

Sports

MPBL preseason: Nueva Ecija edges GenSan for semis berth; Imus rebounds

Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 4:03pm
MPBL preseason: Nueva Ecija edges GenSan for semis berth; Imus rebounds
Jay Collado finished with 15 points for Nueva Ecija.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards subdued the GenSan Warriors, 73-67, on Wednesday night and bagged the first semifinals slot in Group B of the 2023 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Pre-Season Tournament at the Lagao Gym in Brgy. Lagao, General Santos City.

It was the second straight win in as many starts for the Rice Vanguards, the reigning MPBL national champions who are gunning for the whopping Php3 million top purse in the eight-team, weeklong event.

The Warriors dropped to 1-1 and would be disputing the second semifinals berth with Imus, which totes the same record following an 88-65 thumping of Valenzuela on Friday at the end of the elimination phase.

Sarangani stunned Batangas City, 93-90, in the opener to pace Group A with Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines.

Jay Collado and Michael Mabulac powered Nueva Ecija with 15 points each, followed by John Villarias with nine as the Rice Vanguards controlled the game after allowing the Warriors to score the first basket.

With Pamboy Raymundo and Michael Juico also contributing for Coach Jerson Gabiltes, Nueva Ecija pulled away at 58-40 before cruising along in the fourth quarter.

GenSan got 18 points from Christian Fajarito, 12 from Nico Elorde and 11 from Delmar Mahaling.

Smarting from its opening 78-88 setback to Nueva Ecija on Tuesday, Imus surged beyond reach, 76-37, late behind the guns of Joseph Penaredondo, Jaymar Gimpayan and John Sherick Estrada.

Penaredondo fired 22 points, 15 in the first quarter, while Gimpayan and Estrada contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The tournament continues on Friday with Zamboanga battling Sarangani at 5 p.m. Other games pit GenSan against Imus and Bulalakaw against Batangas.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Terrence joins SMB in EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Terrence Romeo is leaving for Japan with the San Miguel Beer team playing in the EASL Champions Week on March 1-5 but coach Jorge Gallent said yesterday it’ll be a day-to-day decision whether or not he’ll...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing body says eating eggs could explain Benn's positive dope test

Boxing body says eating eggs could explain Benn's positive dope test

6 hours ago
Conor Benn has been cleared of a doping offense after the World Boxing Council ruled a "highly-elevated consumption of eggs"...
Sports
fbtw
Panama claims final spot in FIFA Women's World Cup

Panama claims final spot in FIFA Women's World Cup

4 hours ago
Panama claimed the final place in the FIFA Women's World Cup with a 1-0 win over Paraguay on Thursday in a qualifying tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors' Curry to miss at least another week

Warriors' Curry to miss at least another week

7 hours ago
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" but will miss at least one more week as he recovers from...
Sports
fbtw
Leaner and meaner Bella Belen of NU ready for UAAP volleyball wars

Leaner and meaner Bella Belen of NU ready for UAAP volleyball wars

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
During the off-season, Belen focused heavily on her fitness and now sports a leaner frame than ever.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL preseason: Nueva Ecija edges GenSan for semis berth; Imus rebounds

MPBL preseason: Nueva Ecija edges GenSan for semis berth; Imus rebounds

53 minutes ago
The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards subdued the GenSan Warriors, 73-67, on Wednesday night and bagged the first semifinals slot...
Sports
fbtw
UST Tigers recruit big men Amsali, Una

UST Tigers recruit big men Amsali, Una

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
University of Santo Tomas, under returning mentor Pido Jarencio, has secured the commitments of two formidable big men to...
Sports
fbtw
Anvaya Cove Ladies International: Pagdanganan leads after eagle-spiked 67

Anvaya Cove Ladies International: Pagdanganan leads after eagle-spiked 67

1 hour ago
Bianca Pagdanganan got back at PK Kongkraphan in emphatic fashion, toppling the Thai ace with an eagle-spiked frontside ...
Sports
fbtw
UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann a knockout match in the making

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann a knockout match in the making

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
You can say someone’s going to get knocked out. Dumped on the canvas.
Sports
fbtw
Jewel of a golf course: Anvaya Cove a must-visit for golfers

Jewel of a golf course: Anvaya Cove a must-visit for golfers

6 hours ago
Named as the best new course in Asia-Pacific in 2014 by the Asian Golf Awards — long considered as the “Oscars”...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with