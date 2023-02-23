^

Sports

FEU great Tina Salak hopes to inspire women with UAAP head coaching role

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 2:07pm
FEU great Tina Salak hopes to inspire women with UAAP head coaching role
Tina Salak
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — FEU legend Tina Salak now has the chance to further her legacy in women's volleyball as she stands as the only female head coach in the upcoming UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

As she handles the Lady Tamaraws in what they expect to be a bounce-back season, Salak said that she wants to banner the skills of a woman in coaching at this elite level.

"I'm the thorn among the flowers, 'di ba?" Salak quipped.

"Pero exciting yun kasi I want to empower rin yung women... Not even sa ibang level, but this one [sa UAAP], very competitive yung volleyball as a sport sa Philippines," she added.

Used to high-level competition during her days as a volleyball player, Salak is excited to face off with her fellow coaches this time in a game of wits.

Falling short of tooting her own horn, Salak invites the competition brought by the challenge of leading the Lady Tamaraws.

"And me as a volleyball player, gusto ko yung highly competitive din among the other coaches, and among the other players so gusto ko yun din yung maattract din nila. Medyo may konting yabang pero I mean, humble parin," she said.

As for what she wants to achieve with FEU this season, Salak just wants to be able to rebuild the players' confidence after a meager 1-13 slate last UAAP Season 84.

While she implements her own system, the former Lady Tamaraw is putting a premium on getting their mindset right.

"Yung goal naman talaga [ay] ma-start ko parang a new face of FEU. Definitely, maraming changes, maraming adjustments. But I want to focus on the self-esteem muna," said Salak.

"Kasi sobrang masyadong mababa yung pinagdaanan ng ladies mahirap for them to lift up. Pero struggling pa rin, day by day, pero I'm hoping na yun pa rin, sana nga mawala na yung ghost nila," she added.

The journey for Salak and the Lady Tamaraws begin on Sunday, February 26, against the UP Fighting Maroons in the women's first game at 12 p.m.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Terrence joins SMB in EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Terrence Romeo is leaving for Japan with the San Miguel Beer team playing in the EASL Champions Week on March 1-5 but coach Jorge Gallent said yesterday it’ll be a day-to-day decision whether or not he’ll...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing body says eating eggs could explain Benn's positive dope test

Boxing body says eating eggs could explain Benn's positive dope test

5 hours ago
Conor Benn has been cleared of a doping offense after the World Boxing Council ruled a "highly-elevated consumption of eggs"...
Sports
fbtw
Panama claims final spot in FIFA Women's World Cup

Panama claims final spot in FIFA Women's World Cup

3 hours ago
Panama claimed the final place in the FIFA Women's World Cup with a 1-0 win over Paraguay on Thursday in a qualifying tournament...
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort ends slump

NorthPort ends slump

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
NorthPort finally chalked one up for debuting coach Bonnie Tan.
Sports
fbtw
Warriors' Curry to miss at least another week

Warriors' Curry to miss at least another week

5 hours ago
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" but will miss at least one more week as he recovers from...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann a knockout match in the making

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann a knockout match in the making

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
You can say someone’s going to get knocked out. Dumped on the canvas.
Sports
fbtw
Jewel of a golf course: Anvaya Cove a must-visit for golfers

Jewel of a golf course: Anvaya Cove a must-visit for golfers

4 hours ago
Named as the best new course in Asia-Pacific in 2014 by the Asian Golf Awards — long considered as the “Oscars”...
Sports
fbtw
'E-Palarong Pambansa' to gather top esports student-athletes

'E-Palarong Pambansa' to gather top esports student-athletes

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
A new national esports tournament circuit is underway, this time backed by the National Youth Commission — the E-Palarong...
Sports
fbtw
NBTC to hold maiden high school girls basketball tilt

NBTC to hold maiden high school girls basketball tilt

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
In partnership with Fil-Am Nation Select, the NBTC will hold the Smart-NBTC Girls Have Next, where eight high school teams...
Sports
fbtw
Leaner and meaner Bella Belen of NU ready for UAAP volleyball wars

Leaner and meaner Bella Belen of NU ready for UAAP volleyball wars

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
During the off-season, Belen focused heavily on her fitness and now sports a leaner frame than ever.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with