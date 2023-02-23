FEU great Tina Salak hopes to inspire women with UAAP head coaching role

MANILA, Philippines — FEU legend Tina Salak now has the chance to further her legacy in women's volleyball as she stands as the only female head coach in the upcoming UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

As she handles the Lady Tamaraws in what they expect to be a bounce-back season, Salak said that she wants to banner the skills of a woman in coaching at this elite level.

"I'm the thorn among the flowers, 'di ba?" Salak quipped.

"Pero exciting yun kasi I want to empower rin yung women... Not even sa ibang level, but this one [sa UAAP], very competitive yung volleyball as a sport sa Philippines," she added.

Used to high-level competition during her days as a volleyball player, Salak is excited to face off with her fellow coaches this time in a game of wits.

Falling short of tooting her own horn, Salak invites the competition brought by the challenge of leading the Lady Tamaraws.

"And me as a volleyball player, gusto ko yung highly competitive din among the other coaches, and among the other players so gusto ko yun din yung maattract din nila. Medyo may konting yabang pero I mean, humble parin," she said.

As for what she wants to achieve with FEU this season, Salak just wants to be able to rebuild the players' confidence after a meager 1-13 slate last UAAP Season 84.

While she implements her own system, the former Lady Tamaraw is putting a premium on getting their mindset right.

"Yung goal naman talaga [ay] ma-start ko parang a new face of FEU. Definitely, maraming changes, maraming adjustments. But I want to focus on the self-esteem muna," said Salak.

"Kasi sobrang masyadong mababa yung pinagdaanan ng ladies mahirap for them to lift up. Pero struggling pa rin, day by day, pero I'm hoping na yun pa rin, sana nga mawala na yung ghost nila," she added.

The journey for Salak and the Lady Tamaraws begin on Sunday, February 26, against the UP Fighting Maroons in the women's first game at 12 p.m.