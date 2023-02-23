^

FIFA Women's World Cup trophy set for public viewing in Makati

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 11:24am
Former US football international Carli Lloyd (R) holds the World Cup trophy next to former England international Ian Wright (L) following a panel discussion a day before the football draw ceremony for the Australia and New Zealand 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, at the Aotea Centre in Auckland on October 21, 2022.
WILLIAM WEST / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy will be made available for viewing to the public as the Philippines hosts the hardware as part of the trophy tour next week.

The trophy will be displayed at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati on Wednesday, March 1, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Philippine Football Federation hopes that having the country as part of the trophy tour will ramp up support for the Philippine women's national football team, with the Filipinas slated to make their maiden appearance in the tournament in July.

"We are delighted to welcome the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy in Manila as the excitement continues to build up for the Filipinas' debut in the most prestigious women’s football tournament in the world," said PFF president Mariano Araneta.

"We invite all football fans and stakeholders to come and visit the trophy when it arrives here to see women's football’s biggest prize," he added.

Activities have been lined up to spice up the trophy tour, including various football mini-games like freestyle football, penalty shootouts, and skills and header challenges.

Fans can also have a photo-op with the actual trophy as their background.

As the spotlight goes to women's football in this World Cup year, PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes hopes that seeing the trophy will inspire young Filipinas.

"We hope that the upcoming trophy tour would inspire Filipino football fans and players, particularly young women’s players nationwide," he said.

"It is a unique moment for everyone to see the trophy which is only seen during the official draw and the final match of the Women’s World Cup."

