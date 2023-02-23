^

Sports

NBTC to hold maiden high school girls basketball tilt

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 10:00am
NBTC to hold maiden high school girls basketball tilt

MANILA, Philippines – The National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) puts the spotlight on girls basketball this year as it will hold its first-ever high school girls basketball tournament.

In partnership with Fil-Am Nation Select, the NBTC will hold the Smart-NBTC Girls Have Next, where eight high school teams will battle it out in NBTC's return from a three-year hiatus.

Along with the National Finals and the All-Star Game, the championship game of the girls competition will be part of the festivities at the Mall of Asia Arena from March 15 to 19.

"Discovering great talents for the better part of the past 13 years, the NBTC is honored to share the spotlight with the ladies this year. We're excited to contribute to the rise of girls' basketball in the country through this grassroots tournament," said NBTC program director Eric Altamirano.

TNT 3x3 head coach Mau Belen is the tournament director for the inaugural competition.

"I’m excited to be a part of a project that is close to my heart which will give opportunities to showcase young girls' talents. Because of the NBTC and Fil-Nation Select collaboration and support, we are giving a chance to these girls' dreams," she said.

The teams, led by traditional powerhouse Nazareth School of National University, will play their games from March 15 to 17 at Pretty HUGE in Taguig before culminating with the championship at Mall of Asia Arena on March 19, the same day the National Finals and the All-Star Game will be played as well.

Joining NU Nazareth are Fil-Am Nation Select, University of Santo Tomas, Miriam College, La Salle Antipolo, La Filipina blue Fire, Queen Anne School-Sta. Rosa, and One Ibajay-Aklan.

The teams will be placed in two groups of four where they will play in a round-robin format with the top two from each group advance to a crossover semifinals set on March 17.

The last two teams standing will punch their ticket to the championship game on the culminating day of NBTC festivities.

