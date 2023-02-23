Leaner and meaner Bella Belen of NU ready for UAAP volleyball wars

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP volleyball's only rookie, MVP Bella Belen, is looking primed for another career year in UAAP Season 85 as the NU Lady Bulldogs begin their title defense in the tournament opener this weekend.

During the off-season, Belen focused heavily on her fitness and now sports a leaner frame than ever.

As she aims to improve on an unbelievable rookie season, Belen said that she worked hard on achieving her leaner build to be a more effective spiker for the Lady Bulldogs.

"Mas nagfocus po ako [sa physique ko] kasi nung Shakey's [Super League] namin, before po kasi nag-Australia kami so naparami yung kain namin ganyan ganyan. So sabi ko sa sarili ko na dapat before season maging fit [ako]," Belen said during the pre-tournament press conference of UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball on Wednesday.

"Kasi pag mas fit ka po mas okay, mas magaan," she added.

Belen said the whole NU team also focused on their bodies. Though already looking invincible as they swept their way to the crown last season, the Sampaloc-based volleybelles are looking to bring more to the table.

"Lahat naman po kami nagdo-double time lalo na sa weights training para kasi po yung weights training na yan, naniniwala kami na may lalabas siya pag dating ng game," she said.

NU opens its title-retention bid against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the main game on Saturday. Coming up against a potential Finals contender already, Belen said the team is excited as they also had a full offseason to prepare.

"Syempre po ngayon mas excited kami kasi mas nakapagprepare lahat kasi mas mahabang preparation po yung binigay," said Belen.

"So sa training po, nagsa-start na po kaming practice-an kung ano yung dapat need namin gawin... Payo lang samin ng coach namin is bigay lang namin yung best lang namin and wag kaming magdoubt kasi nagtraining naman kami," she added.

Before NU faces off with Ateneo in the second game for women's action on Saturday, the Adamson Lady Falcons collide with the UE Lady Warriors at 12 p.m.

Their male counterparts will see action with the same match ups as well at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.