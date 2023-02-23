Warriors' Curry to miss at least another week

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors goes in for a layup in front of Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter of their game at the Chase Center on February 04, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

SAN FRANCISCO – Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" but will miss at least one more week as he recovers from left knee and leg injuries, the NBA team said Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Curry suffered partial tears to his knee ligaments and membranes and a lower leg contusion in a February 4 game against the Dallas Mavericks.

He missed five games before the All-Star break. The team said in a statement posted on Twitter that he would be sidelined another week before he is reevaluated, meaning he will miss the Warriors' next four games.

The team resumes action in the wake of the All-Star break with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Curry missed 11 straight games in December and January with a left shoulder injury.

The reigning NBA champion Warriors are ninth in the Western Conference at 29-29, but are just 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the West's fourth seed.

When healthy this season, Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.